Bear Brown shares a tribute post to his parents on what would have been their 44th anniversary in 2023. The Alaskan Bush People star wrote some touching words in his tribute which went alongside a compilation video of photographs of his mom and late dad. Discovery Channel’s Brown family suffered the loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, two years ago.

Ami Brown thanked her son for putting together the “beautiful” tribute post. His brother, Gabe Brown, also thanked him for sharing the touching words. Fans commented on Bear’s post that his parents were “beautiful together,” and many more said Happy Anniversary to Ami and the late Billy.

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Bear Brown shares anniversary post

On Friday, June 26, Bear Brown shared a touching tribute post to his parents, Ami and Billy, on what would have been their 44th wedding anniversary.

Bear put together a collection of photos of his parents over the course of their marriage together. Fans wrote in the comments section that his “pops would love” the post.

Remembering Billy, more Discovery Channel fans wrote that he was a “great man,” and a “great father.”

Bear’s parents got married in 1979 when Ami was 15 and Billy was 26 years old. They were together for 42 years until Billy’s untimely passing.

Billy Brown passed away in 2021

At the age of 68, Billy Brown passed away after suffering a fatal seizure.

The Brown family patriarch left behind his wife, Ami, and their seven children, Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain.

He also left behind his daughter from his first marriage, Twila Byars.

Bear Brown’s ‘beautiful’ words

As well as putting together a compilation video for his mom and dad, Bear also wrote some touching words in the post’s caption on June 16.

He said: “Today would’ve been Mom and Da’s 44th wedding anniversary! I have never seen a love like there’s in all my life! And no one more in love, or devoted to each other! Separated only by God calling Da home, and I know when the day comes for my Mom to go home, Da will be there waiting for her!”

Bear added some wise words: “…Life is too short! Be sure to tell those you love, that you love them, you never know when it’s the last chance you’ll get!”

The Alaskan Bush People star added that he misses his dad “every moment of every day.”