Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown captures his followers’ attention with his singing in June 2023. The Discovery star took to TikTok to share a video of himself performing an emotional song on Thursday. Thirty-five-year-old Bear shared his musical talents with his fans and many were impressed.

Bear and his family members, including Rain and Snowbird Brown, have appeared on Discovery Channel Show Alaskan Bush People since 2014. The self-proclaimed ‘King of Extreme’ can often be seen climbing windmills, exploring nature, and enjoying time with his family. But, now Bear is sharing some of his other passions with his followers.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Bear Brown sings original song

Alaskan Bush People‘s Bear posted a video of himself singing live on TikTok on June 1.

He sang an original song, writing that the words and music were thought up by him.

Bear described his performance as a “little ditty,” and added people had been “asking” him to “sing on a live.”

@bearthekingofextreme So everybody was asking me to sing on a live, here you go, this will have to do! This is a little ditty I wrote, words and music by me. badbadmusicioriginalsongdbadguitarmusicdbadcombinationartbearthekingofextremeskalaskanbushpeopledfreedoml#notalent ♬ original sound – Bear Brown View TikTok

Alaskan Bush People star sings emotional lyrics

Many of Discovery Channel star Bear’s fans were impressed with his singing talents.

Although one suggested the song seemed “a little sad.”

Bear’s lyrics included the words: “I thought that she cared about me,” and “nobody cares about me.”

Many people commented that Bear’s song was “super beautiful,” and that they “loved” it.

One fan wrote: “This is a great song. I love hearing you play guitar. It reminds me of when my dad played.”

Bear Brown insists song ‘nothing to do with’ wife

Although Bear’s original song included what seems like some “sad” lyrics, he insists that the song isn’t anything to do with his current relationship.

Some fans wrote that he “doesn’t need to explain himself,” but Bear commented on his post: “I wrote this song before I met Raiven, it has nothing to do with her!”

Bear added: “Everything with Raiven and I is mutually agreed-upon it’s merely a song.”

The Alaskan Bush star cleared up that the song wasn’t written about his partner.

Many people continued to share compliments about Bear’s performance in the comments section.

His mother, Ami Brown, commented on his video and wrote: “WTG babe” with three clapping hand emojis.

Playing the guitar and singing is something that Bear is clearly a big fan of as he’s also taken to social media before to share some snaps related to his passion.