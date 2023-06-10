Bear Brown has been taking to Instagram to update his followers on all kinds of things in his life in 2023 – including his 36th birthday. The Alaskan Bush People star showed off his “beautiful smile,” as he rang in his big day. Many fans from all over the world were sending their best wishes in the comments section.

After appearing on Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People for almost 10 years, it’s no wonder that Bear Brown has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. The star often takes to the ‘gram to share the latest in his life, including a huge brand partnership he landed in May with energy drink giant Monster.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Bear Brown celebrates his birthday

Taking to Instagram on June 9, Bear Brown shared with his followers that it was his last day of being 35 years old.

The Alaskan Bush People star wrote: “Today is my last day of being 35! When I wake up it’s my birthday!!!!”

Bear shared a snap of himself looking super-happy with a trimmed beard and a geometric print shirt ahead of his special day.

Fans compliment the King of Extreme

Discovery Channel‘s Bear had fans flooding his comments section with Happy Birthday wishes on June 9.

Fans complimented the reality star on his “beautiful smile” and many more wished him an “extreme” day.

Bear clearly has fans all over the world as many commented where it was they were writing from. His fans sent birthday wishes from France, Ireland, Brazil, and more countries.

Bear is one of the oldest in his family

Bear celebrates his 36th birthday in 2023 which makes him the third oldest of the Brown family

His mom, Ami Brown, will turn 60 this year.

Bear has two older brothers, Matt, and Joshua ‘Bam Bam’, who are 41 and 39 years old.

The star’s younger siblings include Gabe, 33, Noah, 30, Bird, 28, Rain, 20.

The family’s patriarch, Billy Brown, sadly passed away at the age of 68 in 2021.