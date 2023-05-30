Bear Brown teased that some big news was coming on May 30 and the Alaskan Bush People didn’t disappoint as he announced a partnership with multi-billion dollar brand Monster. The Discovery star is the self-proclaimed “King of Extreme” who loves nothing more than being amongst nature.

With hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers, it’s no wonder that reality star Bear Brown has partnered up with a huge brand. He’s been appearing on Alaskan Bush People since the show began in 2014 alongside his siblings including Bam Bam, Rain, and Bird Brown.

Bear Brown teams up with Monster

After teasing that a “special announcement” was on its way on May 28, Bear Brown dropped some exciting collaboration news with his followers on May 29.

Many fans commented on Bear’s post asking if he was expecting a baby, however, he later revealed that he has teamed up with energy drink brand Monster.

Bear wrote that the collaboration is “awesome” news and shared a promotional video of himself looking around the woods before finding a can of Monster.

It’s Bear’s first brand partnership

Despite being a star of Discovery show Alaskan Bush People for almost 10 years, Bear’s Monster brand deal is the first content partnership he’s opted for.

Sharing the exciting news with his Instagram followers, Bear wrote: “The best energy drink out there! If you’re running, jumping, climbing, exerting yourself, and need a quick boost of energy open up a Monster Energy Drink and enjoy!!”

He encourages his followers to “stay energized.” Bear’s partnership with Monsters appears to make perfect sense as it’s safe to say that energy is something that he isn’t short of.

Rain ‘shades’ her brother

The King of Extreme was keen to share his brand partnership with the world via Instagram on May 29.

Many of Bear’s followers shared in his excitement and commented that he’s the “Perfect spokesperson for Monster.”

More said: “Bear, perfect fit for you! Monster energy! Good things happen to good people! Love your family! We should all learn from the love in your family!!”

However, his sister, Rain Brown, took to the comments to joke with her brother that “Redbull is better.”

Some fans agreed with Rain’s comedic dig but more were simply pleased to see Bear representing the brand.

