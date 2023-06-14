Bear Brown shares news from the mountains of North Star Ranch in 2023. The Alaskan Bush People star gave his followers a life update in June. The self-proclaimed King of Extreme is switching up his living situation and in true Alaskan Bush style, Bear is set to be at one with nature in his new set-up.

Alaskan Bush People isn’t currently airing on the Discovery Channel, but Bear and his siblings including Rain and Bird Brown are keeping their fans up-to-date with their lives. The Browns family’s matriarch is also joining in the social media fun as Bear explained that his mom, Ami, is now on TikTok.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Bear Brown moves back to the mountain

On June 13, 2023, Bear Brown took to Instagram to share that he has moved to North Star Ranch on a permanent basis.

Alaskan Bush People fans will be familiar with Bear’s home as it’s where the Brown family settled and sadly endured a wildfire back in 2020.

Bear said: “Hey everybody, I have some news I want to share with you…”

Before adding that he’s now living “on the mountain” on a permanent basis.

A fan commented on Bear’s IG post that where he lives is “a dream location.”

Life at North Star Ranch

Bear Brown plans on getting a home built on the mountain at North Star Ranch.

At the time of posting his video, Bear explained that he doesn’t have electricity or running water on the mountain.

He said: “I have to go to a well that I can hand pump or use a generator to pump it out faster which is what I do for the horses.”

The Discovery Channel star said that he has a generator that he can use to charge his phone. But, due to the high cost of gasoline, he “will be running the generator as little as possible.”

He also is living without Wi-Fi or phone service but plans on getting a home set up on the ranch.

Alaskan Bush star split six months ago

Naturally, Alaskan Bush People fans were curious to know if Bear moved back to the ranch on his own and what his family situation is like in 2023.

He separated from his partner, Raiven Brown, six months ago, according to a since-deleted comment she left on his Instagram post.

Raiven got into a social media row with a commenter on Bear’s post.

She confirmed they “were separated for six months now”.

Defending her family against trolls online she slammed anyone who “brings her children” into the conversation.

Raiven explained she had been a victim of bullying and endured nasty comments from people she didn’t know.

More fans commented on Bear’s post, asking: “Where’s your wife and kids?”

Another asked: “Are you able to see your kids at least?”

The Discovery Channel star replied: “Yes of course! Everything with Raiven and I is totally mutual! We totally get along.”