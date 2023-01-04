Bering Sea Gold is back on Discovery and this season, we’ve been shown a whole load of drama, viewers even saw a fight erupting between Shawn and Andy on last night’s episode “Brawl of Duty.” The Kelly family have seen some controversy on the show, it comes after off-screen Brad Kelly was arrested last year.

The hit Discovery series made its debut in 2012, and it follows several boats focused on dredging for gold out in the freezing cold waters of Alaska.

We take a further look into Brad Kelly, his arrest, and what it may mean for his future on the show.

Bering Sea Gold Fight: Shawn v Andy

As the patriarch of the Kelly clan, Brad brought his sons to Nome five years ago to follow his dreams of getting rich quickly.

In last night’s episode, we saw things get physical between Shawn Pomrenke and Andy Kelly as their argument escalated and tempers flared.

Speaking of the fight on Twitter one viewer said: “Bad luck for Shawn! Was talking all that trash in the car and then called the cops. Great tv though!”

Brad Kelly’s arrest

Brad Kelly has been in trouble himself, he was arrested back in February 2022.

TMZ reports he was arrested after a domestic altercation. According to police reports obtained by the publication: “Kelly told officers the woman fell and hit her head on a table, but he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault domestic violence”

Kelly’s attorney, Jon-Marc Petersen, told TMZ his client pled guilty to felony assault and prosecutors dropped the remaining charges.

Brad was sentenced to four years behind bars, with three of those years being suspended. His lawyer says Kelly could be released after eight months following good behavior.

Although the future of his time on Bering Sea Gold is unknown, his time in prison may affect his ability to go back on the show. However, the broadcaster has not confirmed or denied the cast on future series.

