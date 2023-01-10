Big Chief from Street Outlaws has revealed he doesn’t regret leaving the show at all, as fans continue to ask where he is. Many ask whether he’s returning to the series but he’s made no announcements of a comeback.

Chief, aka Justin Shearer, has been in the OKC street racing game since age nine when he’d ride his bike to watch the races on Route 66. He also sat out for America’s List and hasn’t appeared on No Prep Kings for a while.

However, Big Chief seems happy to have had no appearances on Street Outlaws. In December, he admitted that he’s “loving every single minute” of his life after leaving the show and said he doesn’t miss it.

Where is Big Chief from Street Outlaws?

Big Chief is focusing on his company Midwest Street Cars after leaving Street Outlaws. He often shares YouTube videos where he builds cars, tests them on the race track and even takes part in street racing.

His company also offers fans the chance to join their patreon. He told viewers on social media at the start of 2022 that he took some time off from the show to focus on his family and the workshop, as well as to relax.

He also previously confirmed on Instagram that he is sitting the latest America’s List out. Both Big Chief and his partner Jackie have said multiple times that they are done with Street Outlaws.

When a fan asked Big Chief on Instagram, “So how’s giving up everything working out for you?” The former Street Outlaws star responded to them with: “I’m loving every single minute of it!”

Will Big Chief be back on Street Outlaws?

No, Big Chief has made no announcements of returning. When asked if he is the race master for Street Outlaws: America’s List in 2022, he said no. Co-star Shawn will fill that role, which Big Chief said “doesn’t surprise him.” He said:

Everyone on the show respects and admires Shawn for his years in the game. Things change, people change. I think his personality is much better suited for the racemaster position than I am.

This is despite Big Chief supposedly being the cast member to suggest the entire idea for America’s List. He doesn’t have any hard feelings about it and continues to get involved in racing outside of Street Outlaws.

He addresses his exit from Discovery series

Big Chief made a YouTube video in April 2022 on his exit from Street Outlaws, and what fans can expect in the future from him. He said he went down to race on the 405 show and was told to stay an extra day to do the final shoot.

Something went wrong with his car, which left him with eight months to sort his car out. He said he was really excited to be preparing to appear on America’s List but felt that “some of the [racing] rules needed to be adjusted.”

Big Chief said: “I’ve built my whole life around street racing. A lot of people are saying I was broke or didn’t make it in, but I went down there and I was in. Every year it’s something different, ‘Everybody’s got to change to this combo.’

“I’m not that guy. I don’t do that, I’m not the guy that changes his combo just because that’s what the fast guys are supposedly running nowadays. If my s***’s not fast enough, then I work on it, I spend money on it.”

