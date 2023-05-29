Alaskan Bush People star Bird Brown takes to Instagram in 2023 to share a touching tribute to her younger sister, Rain Brown. The Discovery stars rose to fame on Alaskan Bush People in 2014 alongside their parents and siblings.

The Brown family lives life on their own terms connected to nature and sharing a close bond with one another. The Discovery Channel stars have been through all kinds of ups and downs together. Sadly, the family experienced a huge loss in 2021 when Billy Brown passed away at the age of 68.

Bird is Rain Brown’s older sister

The late Billy Brown and his wife Ami, welcomed seven children into the world during their marriage.

Ami and Billy’s seven kids include Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird, and Rain.

Snowbird was born in 1994 making her 28 years old. She’s eight years older than her sister, Rain, who was born in 2002.

Snowbird pays tribute to Rain

Taking to Instagram on May 28, Bird Brown dedicated a tribute to her sister to “celebrate” her.

Snowbird wrote: “It doesn’t have to be a special occasion to celebrate the people we love and that’s why this video is dedicated to rain!”

Bird created a TikTok reel of photos showing the sisters spending quality time together and added a wordy caption.

She wrote: “Since the day you were born you meant more then anyone to me and I may have just been 8 but I made you a promise the first time I held you to always be there for you and to be the best big sister…”

The Alaskan Bush People star said that she and her sister have “overcome calm waters” and “rough seas,” together.

Bird says Rain is ‘brave’ and ‘strong’

The Alaskan Bush People are a tight-knit family and it’s clear to see from Snowbird’s post that she loves her younger sister. The two share a close bond and Bird took the moment to share some sweet moments the sisters have shared.

Bird continued the post’s caption by writing that she is “amazed” by the woman that Rain has become: “You are strong, you are brave and you are beautiful just the way you are!”

The 28-year-old added: “I couldn’t be more proud to be able to say my little sister is Rain Brown! I love you so much!”

Rain also shared an Instagram post with her followers on May 28. The 20-year-old posted a selfie featuring the hashtags “#stayhappy” and “#staystrong” in the photo’s caption.

Many of her fans wrote that she looked “beautiful” in the snap, adding that she is “stunning,” and “gorgeous.”

