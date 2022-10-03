









Bird Brown was rushed to hospital during the first episode of Alaskan Bush People season 14. Her family hugged her as she was told she has more than a 50 percent chance of a cancerous tumor returning in the future.

The 27-year-old’s story made the main storyline on the Sunday, October 2nd episode, where doctors quickly worked to remove pre-cancerous tumors from her ovaries as part of a major operation.

She had to make a decision to get a hysterectomy or not, after being informed that it is the only procedure that would guarantee the tumors will not grow back at some point in the future. Since then, fans have sent her well wishes.

Bird Brown had a precancerous tumor

After having stomach pains for a week, Bird was informed that she had a tumor inside her body that was precancerous. Doctors worked to remove them but later informed the Alaskan Bush People star that there is a higher than 50 percent chance the tumor could return.

Her entire abdomen was taken up by a huge cystic tumor that had fluid surrounding it. During a hospital visit, Bird appeared emotional but also revealed that she trusts God has a plan for her. She said:

I know that God has a plan. As scary as this is, but when looking down and knowing that’s a tumor, it’s hard not to worry about it. I hate to admit but I just can’t quit crying, because I just don’t know any more.

Bird was seen lying down in the hospital bed crying while hugging her sister, Rain, during the first season 14 episode. Following the scene, she was asked to make a huge life decision by the hospital doctors.

Doctors say she’s at high cancer risk

Bird’s cancer risk will remain high unless she has a full hysterectomy, but the procedure would render her unable to become pregnant. Earlier in the episode, she spoke of how having a family would be a big commitment.

The doctor told her at the time that it was “not definitely cancer” but was clear that she is at risk in the future. She underwent surgery, but camera cameras were not allowed to film due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Ami and Rain stayed with her and used their phones to record the hospital scenes. On her ovaries, she had two tumors, one weighing eight pounds and the other four. Doctors left her uterus and ovaries in place in the initial surgery.

However, she is yet to make the decision of whether to undergo the hysterectomy.

Reality Titbit has contacted Discovery and Alaskan Bush People for comment.

Alaskan Bush People fans send wishes

Following the reveal of Bird’s tough decision, Alaskan Bush People viewers began pouring in with well wishes. Many are sending her comments and prayers of strength as a result of her hospital visit.

One fan said: “Very heartbreaking episode. Praying for her health and the doctors guiding her through this hard time.”

Another penned: “I wish Birdy all the best! Prayers are on the way.”

“Such a hard choice for a young woman to have to make. Sending prayers,” wrote a fellow viewer.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support | Breast cancer | Cancer Research UK), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).

