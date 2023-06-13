Everyone’s “favorite sisters,” Bird and Rain Brown took to Instagram together on June 12. The Alaskan Bush People stars shared some information about Rain’s TikTok page but fans were more distracted by what they thought was a “wedding ring.”

Discovery Channel stars Bird and Rain Brown have appeared on their show, Alaskan Bush People, since 2014. The ladies pretty much grew up on reality TV alongside their siblings including Gabe and Bear Brown. As fans await a new season of the hit show, the Browns are keeping them up-to-date with many areas of their lives via social media. Rain is even sharing her hair care journey with her TikTok followers.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Fans ask Bird Brown if she’s wearing wedding ring

Bird Brown jokes that she has a “special guest” on her channel in June 2023.

She said that many people ask whether her sister has a TikTok page, so she and Rain took the opportunity to share the information about her social media account with their followers.

While Rain and Bird were talking, fans were distracted by their accessories and many took to the comments section to ask if they were wearing “wedding rings.”

One sparked wedding ring rumors and asked: “Did she get married or those just normal rings on that finger?”

Another asked in the comments: “Looks like both of you girls are wearing wedding sets are you married?”

More wondering if they had “missed something,” writing: “Is that a wedding ring I see on Rain,s finger? I must have missed something.”

Bird Brown shuts down wedding ring rumors

Both Bird and Rain wear stacked rings on their left hands in the Instagram video.

However, the Alaskan Bush People stars were quick to confirm in the comments section that they’re not married.

Replying to commenters who asked if the two had heard wedding bells, Bird wrote: “No it’s not it’s just a ring lol.”

She responded to another comment: “No they are just rings. I like to wear a lot of rings and on as many fingers as I can lol.”

Rain and Bird make fashion statement

As well as wearing “a lot of rings,” Bird Brown was also spotted wearing three necklaces and earrings in her Instagram video.

Both Discovery Channel stars wore plaid shirts paired with lots of jewelry.

The two had fans showing them love in the comments section with many writing that the Brown sisters are “beautiful.”

The Brown family appears to be expressing themselves more on social media these days. Rain explained that there’s a lot to see on her TikTok page, including the hair journey she has documents and some more “surprises.”