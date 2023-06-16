When it comes to the outdoors, Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People are total pros and Bird Brown is showing off her garden know-how in 2023. The 28-year-old shares an update with her followers in June about a new project she’s embarking on.

While Alaskan Bush People isn’t currently airing at the time of writing, Bird Brown and her siblings including Bear, and Rain, are keeping Discovery Channel viewers up-to-date with the latest in their lives. Their social media pages are the perfect way for fans to get the latest from the Brown family. Lots has been going down in 2023 including Bear landing a partnership with Monster, a huge energy drink brand.

Credit: Discovery UK YouTube channel

Taking to Instagram on June 15, Bird Brown gave her fans an update on one of her latest tasks.

She shared with her followers “what she’s working on today.”

Filming from a fenced-in garden area, Bird said her task of the day was to give the garden a “rebirth.”

She said that the area was filled with plants and all kinds of things including plants, rocks, roots, and twigs.

Bird cut many plants out, raked the area, and “tilled” the ground.

Bird has big plans for her garden

Giving her fans a glimpse into a day in her life, Bird explained that she plans on creating planting beds in the outdoor space.

She’s set to grow things in her garden including zucchini.

The Alaskan Bush People star said during her video: “I know I’m talking very fast, I’m very into it.”

There’s so much work to do in her garden that she said she’s “not going to film the whole thing.”

But, she was set to “till it,” on the day she posted the video, so an update could be on its way soon.

Bird added that she plans on showing the zucchini she’s going to grow and much more.

Fans say ‘helper’ steals the show

At the end of Bird’s Instagram video, she goes to pick up her cat, Raptor.

However, Raptor decided to go off on his own, so Bird’s attention turned to her ‘garden helper’, Friskies.

The Discovery Channel star explained that Friskies is Raptor’s “dad.”

Many of Bird’s followers commented on her post to say that she has a “heart of gold” which was clear to see from how much her cat was showing her “adoration.”

Friskies was nudging into Bird’s chin and clearly loved having an affectionate moment with his owner.

One said that Bird is “such a hard worker,” while another commented on the “cuddly cat cuteness.”

More wrote: “Cool cat!” while others said: “Aaaw, Friskies loves his human. Ur a great kitty mama.”

Someone else commented: “Oh my gosh, he’s giving you a hug!”