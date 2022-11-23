Cake Boss fans 'on edge of their seats' as Buddy teases 'something in the works'











Cake Boss fans have been left on the “edge of their seats” after reality star Buddy Valastro teased that something is “in the works.”

In 2017, Valastro lost his mother following a long battle with Lou Gerhig’s disease and the baker took nearly two years out of filming to grieve. He also closed Carlo’s Bakery locations worldwide on June 27, 2017, as a day of remembrance.

The show finally made a resurgence in 2019 on TLC’s sister network, Discovery Family. Buddy also expanded his shows and created spin-offs on the Food Network including Buddy vs. Duff and Buddy vs. Christmas.

Cake Boss has taken the reality world by storm and fans have their fingers crossed that he’s ready to do it all over again.

Fans ‘on edge of their seats’ as Buddy teases ‘something in the works’

Buddy Valastro teased in a recent Instagram post shared yesterday, November 22, that fans need to “stay tuned” as something exciting is coming soon.

In the first image, Valastro can be seen trying a cake with his children, Sofia and Carlo. In the second image, his wife can be seen icing a delicious chocolate cake.

The Cake Boss star captioned the image of him and his family with an exciting statement: “Something is in the works at @carlosbakery Stay tuned to see what me and the famiglia have coming up!”

Valastro has 4.5 million Instagram followers, some of whom fled to the comments section to share their excitement about Buddy’s recent announcement.

Many of the fans suspected that Cake Boss might be back with another season. One elated fan wrote: “Cake Boss is BACK? New season 😮😲 PLEASE.” Whilst another shared: We are on the edge of our seats!!! 👏🔥❤️

Cake Boss’ Lifetime holiday movie

Another suggestion of what the news could be is an update on Buddy’s Lifetime holiday movie. In June 2022, A+E Networks contracted a creative partnership with Valastro which includes a Lifetime holiday movie, as per Variety.

As Christmas is just around the corner more details of their holiday movie may be revealed as Buddy and his family star in the movie. Valastro will also serve as an executive producer on the upcoming project.

Beyond that Cake Boss has launched his very own vending machines which dispense sweet treats and pizzas. In the background of the announcement post, we can see one of his vending machines. Some fans suspected this could have been a sneaky hint.

Cake Boss’ business ventures pile up

Buddy Valastro first got stuck into the family business, Carlo’s Bakery, at only six years old when he would watch his dad working with the dough. Valastro took over Carlo’s Bakery as a teen after his father passed away and whilst it was never his intention to become a professional baker he is now renowned across the globe for his talent.

The Cake Boss star now runs numerous bakeries and restaurants across the U.S. However, many know him best for being a reality TV star. In 2004, Buddy joined the Food Network Challenge series and scored $10,000 in the Battle of the Brides. The baking connoisseur then joined Cake Boss from 2009 to 2017 where Buddy and his family launched to success.

