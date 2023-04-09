Naked and Afraid is back for season 15, and the latest contestant Candice, may look familiar to some reality TV fans as she’s previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance with her ex-husband Josh Weinstein, as she met his new partner Natalie Mordovtseva.

Candice is back on screen in Naked and Afraid as she attempts to survive 21 days in the wilderness with her partner Joe.

We take a look at Candice’s previous stint on the TLC show, and what she had to say about her ex-husband and his current girlfriend.

Naked and Afraid isn’t Candice’s first reality show

Expert hunter Candice Mishler was introduced to TLC viewers on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. She was married to Josh Weinstein, who is now dating Natalie Mordovtseva.

The couple divorced after nine years of marriage, however on the show, she came face to face with Natalie, as Candice and Josh share son Jett together.

“You are different from the girls that he dates,” Candice told the 90 Day Fiance star during a fishing trip in her hometown. “He usually dates girls younger, just a different look.”

The star says 90 Day Fiance’s Natalie and her ex Josh ‘wouldn’t surivive’

Candice told InTouch that her 90 Day Fiance ex-husband Josh Weinstein and his ‘current girlfriend’ Natalie wouldn’t last ‘an hour’ in Naked and Afraid.

“I could already see Natalie crying as soon as she stepped foot outta the car and onto the desert floor wherever she was, she’d be in tears,” she told the publication.

The Naked and Afraid star also compared her times on both shows while talking to the publication, as she described them as ‘night and day.’

She said the production of Naked and Afraid is ‘real and raw.’

Candice on Naked and Afraid

On the show, the former 90 Day Fiance star will be attempting to survive Zambia, where her and her partner Joe will be preyed upon by lions, baboons, and elephants.

Many viewers of the show wonder if anyone has been attacked on Naked and Afraid, as the contestants put themselves in dangerous situations.

It seems like Candice and Joe may come close as they’re surrounded by hundreds of baboons with no fire started. Hopefully, their expert survival skills will bring them to safety.