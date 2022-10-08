









Fans of Discovery show Gold Rush have been left concerned over Rick Ness’ absence and have taken to social media to beg bosses for answers about where he is.

Ness has been on the show, which follows the placer gold mining efforts of various family-run companies, since season nine, but has been noticeably absent in season 13.

Episode 2 of the season, called Searching for Rick Ness, offered some insight into what’s been going on, but fans still feel left in the dark.

But it seems that sadly Rick has been suffering from a type of depression.

Where is Rick Ness?

A YouTube fan account about the show – Gold Rush News – shared a video this week in an effort to answer questions.

In a video entitled Gold Rush Rick Ness reveals troubling news, they said: “We have heard many rumors to this point as to what led to Rick’s absence on the show for this season of Gold Rush.

“Discovery recently released an hour-long show dedicated to what led to Rick Ness’ decision not to mine this season, but fans said that the show really didn’t reveal much.”

The man speaking in the video points out that at in the first episode of season 13, Rick’s friend Zee was seen performing a welfare check on him.

Rick’s dog was heard barking inside and as the door opened the episode ended.

In another clip, it was revealed that Rick was at home and that he agreed to speak with Zee, who asked him what was going on.

The Gold Rush News video continues: “Rick seems to be confused but answers the best way he can and reveals that he’s been suffering from a condition called seasonal affective disorder.”

What is seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern.

The video goes on: “The symptoms include losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, having low energy and feeling sluggish, having problems with sleeping too much, over-eating and weight gain, having difficulty concentrating, feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty.

“He [Rick] goes on to say he’s not comfortable even saying it because he wasn’t raised that way.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“Zee decides to dig a little further by asking about Rick’s mom, nothing that previously Rick said that he’d never had the proper time to heal and grieve from losing his mother back in 2018 to cancer.

“While Rick didn’t bring this issue up, he does engage in the idea that this also may be contributing to his current state and says that he hasn’t been to her house in two years and that her house is still the way she left it, and he just struggles to go there.

“So even though his mother passed four years ago, he’s still apparently feeling some effects from it and he says he’s suffering from seasonal affective disorder also known as the winter blues.”

The fan goes on to say they hope Rick has been properly diagnosed and that he isn’t self-diagnosing.

Fans have been concerned

Worried fans took to Twitter after watching the latest episode to beg show bosses for answers about Rick.

One tweeted the show to ask: “hey, really concerned for rick ness after watching the latest episode, can you let us all know if he is ok?”

Another wrote: “poor Rick Ness in gold rush, totally gutted for the big chap”.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.

“Really hope Rick is taking care of himself and getting some professional help. He looked pretty rough. Wishing him the best,” another tweeted.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

