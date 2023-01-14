Although the Gold Rush schedule is experiencing some changes in 2023, viewers can count on the OGs of the show still being on the series this year, including Dave Turin.

Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Fred Lewis are just some of the other miners appearing on Gold Rush in 2023. The show is onto its thirteenth season and newer faces have also joined the show including the Clayton and Winchester Brothers.

Let’s find out more about where Dave Turin is at, why he left Gold Rush and if fans can expect to see more of him on the Discovery Channel.

Who is Dave Turin?

Dave Turin, AKA Dozer Dave, is a gold miner who hails from Oregon.

He’s 52 years old and worked as a quarry foreman before Gold Rush. Build Witt also writes that he’s a civil engineer.

Dave was an original member of the Gold Rush cast when the show premiered in 2010. He was initially a guest star but joined full-time in season 2. Dave teamed up with Todd Hoffman and his crew in season 3.

Why did he leave Gold Rush?

Dave Turin appeared on Gold Rush from season 1 to season 7.

He departed from the Discovery show in 2017 due to a physical altercation with a fellow miner per Outsider.

Dozer Dave wasn’t away from the gold mines for long, though, as his own spin-off show, Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine came out in 2019.

Dave Turin is ‘scaling back’ in 2023

Although Dave left the main Gold Rush show back in 2017, he’s still very much a part of the franchise these days.

He’s still appearing on Gold Rush shows in 2023 including Dave Turin’s Lost Mine and The Dirt per IMDb.

Speaking to the Idaho Press in January 2023, Dave said that his “body is going through some tough times,” adding that mining is “grueling” as well as physically and mentally demanding.

He also said that he wants to keep telling the stories of lost mines but that he is “scaling back” when it comes to his mining operations.

WATCH GOLD RUSH FRIDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON DISCOVERY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK