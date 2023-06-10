Gold Rush star Dave Turin updates his fans in 2023 with news that he’s about to embark on a “new chapter.” The gold miner rose to fame on Discovery Channel’s Gold rush over 10 years ago and later landed his own spin-off series.

Dave, AKA Dozer Dave, teamed up with the Hoffman crew in the early days of the show. Nowadays, Todd Hoffman and his son have their own series, too, called Hoffman Family Gold. The miners went their own way after appearing on the main Gold Rush series and judging by Dave’s recent Facebook post, he’s embarking on a new journey.

Dave Turin rose to fame on Gold Rush

Dave Turin, 64, was a cast member of Gold Rush dating all the way back to the Discovery Channel show’s very first series.

He guest starred on season 1 of the show which aired in 2010. Dave teamed up with Todd Hoffman and his crew before landing his own spin-off series in 2019.

Dave Turin’s Lost Mine still aired in 2023. However, per a recent social media post, the gold miner is moving onto new things this year.

Gold Rush star embarks on ‘new chapter’

Gold Rush‘s ‘Dozer Dave’ took to Facebook on June 5 to share that he’s onto a “new chapter” in 2023.

Kicking things off in “California Gold country,” Dave explained that he’s set to “walk the paths of the old-timer” gold miners.

His post reads: “Horses were the old-timer’s means of transportation, the horse below was stuck in the mud & rescued. My new truck is ready to go to work. Time for a new chapter and I’m starting in the California Gold country. l’Il be walking in the paths of the old-timers. “I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference” #KeepDigging ya’ll! -Dave”

Dave enjoys ‘adventures’ with wife Shelly

In a 2017 Facebook post, Dave wrote that his wife, Shelly, is the “light of his life,” “partner” and “best friend.”

This year he writes that the two are “sharing adventures together” adding that he’s “thankful.”

Dave’s recent Facebook post about beginning a new chapter confused some of his Gold Rush fans who thought that he was “retiring” from the show. However, many more wished Dave good luck in his new adventures with Shelly.

