The number of deaths among the Deadliest Catch cast continues to rise in 2023 and the season 19 trailer hints at further loss.

The Discovery show first began airing in 2005 and since then there have been many tragedies for the cast to deal with.

Long-standing cast members including Sig Hansen are back for the show’s 19th season in 2023.

However, there are many hurdles for the fishermen to overcome this series including the closing of fisheries.

The season 19 trailer shows crew members dealing with tears and tragedy.

Deadliest Catch season 19 trailer shows death

For some time, Deadliest Catch fans were unsure if the show would be renewed for a 19th season.

Now, the show’s nineteenth season is officially here as of April 18.

The trailer sees a crew member say that the cast have fought for their fisheries and families.

He adds: “I just hope we get out alive.”

The season 19 trailer shows Sig Hansen attending a funeral. Red roses are placed on top of a casket during the trailer, however, it’s not clear whether this death on Deadliest Catch is personal to Sig or there is a loss of one of the crew members.

Deadliest Catch has seen many tragedies

Over the years many Deadliest Catch cast members have sadly passed away.

Former captain of the Cornelia Marie, Phil Harris passed away in 2010.

In 2015, Captain Tony Lara, who took over the Cornelia Marie, died at 50 years old.

The heartbreaking moment that Sig heard about the fate of the crew members of F/V Destination was caught on camera in 2017.

All six crew members lost their lives at sea: Captain Jeff Hathaway, Charles G Jones, Kai Hamik, Larry O’Grady, Raymond Vincler, and Darrik Seibold.

Crew member Mahlon Reyes, 38, passed away in 2020.

Todd Kochutin passed away in 2021 at the age of 30.

Cast member Jake Aderson dealt with the news that his sister and father both passed away during his time on Deadliest Catch. He is back on the show in season 19 alongside Sophia ‘Bob’ Nielsen on the F/V Saga.

What happened to Nick McGlashan?

Nick McGlashan was a Deadliest Catch cast member for seven years.

Nick sadly passed away in 2020 after an accidental drug overdose.

He was 33 years old and reportedly died in a Holiday Inn in Nashville Tennessee.

During the Discovery show, the crew paid tribute to Nick.

Summer Bay captain Wild Bill said to the rest of the fleet over the radio on the show: “We’re going to say goodbye to Nick McGlashan. He’ll always be with us. Love you, Nick, love everything about you…”

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.