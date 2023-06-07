Aleutian Lady on Deadliest Catch is a crab boat taking up the waves on the Discovery series. Reminding fans of the season 2 boat Aleutian Ballad, viewers are now wondering where Cornelia Marie boat is and want her back instead.

Crabbing season is a tough time for the Deadliest Catch fishing crew. They have to tackle unpredictable weather coming their way while trying to catch the sea creatures – an issue that the Aleutian Lady crew often faces.

During the new season, the Aleutian Lady has taken up a lot of screen time. As a result, fans are wondering where Cornelia Marie is as this new crab boat gets busy trying to find crabs in the sea.

Aleutian Lady on Deadliest Catch

Created in Seattle, Washington, the Aleutian Lady is one of Deadliest Catch’s new stars. However, it was actually made back in 1980 by the Nicholes Brothers and is now owned by Captain Rick Shelford.

A 154-foot house-forward crab fishing vessel, Rick runs the operations on the boat. He is a fourth-generation Alaskan fisherman, and the boat was last tracked in February 2023 at Dutch Harbor in Alaska.

Rick Jr. started as a greenhorn in 1997, quickly moving his way up to deckhand, then engineer, and now captain of the Aleutian Lady. When he turned 20, he bought into his first vessel the Polar Lady, and soon bought the Aleutian Lady.

He made the purchase with his business partners at the time. Around 1988, they sold the Polar Lady and later, in 1995, Rick bought the Aleutian Lady outright and has grown it into the boat we see on Deadliest Catch.

The ship crew struggled to find crab

During the June 6 episode of Deadliest Catch, deckhand Brandon began to take his top off and shout, “Let’s go crabbing.” It came after the crew didn’t find enough crabs, to which Captain Rick said Brandon is “losing it.”

Rick said: “He’s in his underwear, on the table. Look! I think Brandon might be losing it.” The crew claimed they were all losing their minds because of not catching any crabs on the boat.

The captain then made an important announcement and told his crew members via the walkie-talkie: “This storm is about to burrow in on us, we’ve got to move this stuff, so let’s rock and roll.”

Fans want Cornelia Marie back

With Aleutian Lady and Barbara J as new boats on Deadliest Catch, there’s a longtime ship that fans refuse to watch the show without, and that’s the Cornelia Marie which was a starring crabbing boat on the series.

One fan wrote: “The Aleutian lady and the Barbara J are a joke. I have watched every damn episode and need the Cornelia Marie back, this season is becoming a joke.”

Another penned on social media: “No Cornelia Marie or Josh – won’t watch.”

“Where’s the Cornelia Marie!!!! We need her back!!!!” reacted a fellow viewer.

