Deadliest Catch sees a possible heart attack happen during a clip for the August 15 episode. When a deckhand suffers a possible cardiac arrest on board, Keith attempts to save Deadliest Catch crewman, Oj Ganuelas,’ life.

The Discovery Channel show follows fisherman’s dangerous lives out at the Bering Sea as they try to catch fish. When a clip for the upcoming episode came out, Captain Keith goes into emergency mode. Fans hope Oj Ganuelas is okay.

Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images

Deadliest Catch: Heart attack episode

A Deadliest Catch cast member, Oj Ganuelas, appears to have a possible cardiac arrest during the August 15 episode. Captain Keith Colburn attempts to save his crewman and goes into emergency mode on board The Wizard.

Fans were in shock when a clip of the upcoming episode was shown at the end of the August 8 episode. It appears to show the deckhand, who has worked on The Wizard for years, having a potential heart attack.

Four years ago, Captain Sig Hansen suffered a heart attack while filming. He ended up recovering from his heart attack and returning to Deadliest Catch the very next season.

Get to know Oj Ganuelas

Oj Ganuelas, whose real name is Pascual Ganuelas, has been on Deadliest Catch since 2020. He has been working on The Wizard since as far back as 2017. In 2020, an episode showed a 35 ft. wall of water blindsided the deckhand.

The incident ended up throwing him into a steel pot and injuring his right leg. In a recent episode, Keith asked where Oj is after a huge wave came crashing into the boat, but luckily he was not harmed.

Oj is a fisherman and father to his young daughter, born in 2022. He is also a husband to his wife Karen and lives in Alaska. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family and going hunting.

Where Deadliest Catch crewman is now

Oj Ganuelas has been posting photos in July 2023 of his time abroad The Wizard and appears to be doing okay. When he’s not helping Captain Keith Colburn out, he is spending time at home with his partner and daughter.

He was busy salmon tendering just last month and celebrated the Fourth of July with his fellow deckhands, where they watched fireworks from the boat and took some time to relax as a team.

In November 2022, Oj welcomed a baby girl with his wife Karen, who he lives in Alaska with. In May 2023, the Deadliest Catch star celebrated his birthday and appears to be in good health, according to social media.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH ON DISCOVERY EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM