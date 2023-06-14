Amelia Michelle Sanford’s name appeared on Deadliest Catch’s June 13, 2023, episode. The show’s team paid tribute to the late production coordinator who was described by loved ones as a “kind and pure soul.”

When Amelia’s name was mentioned during the Deadliest Catch episode on Discovery, several viewers were confused about who she was. However, Amelia Sanford had a significant impact on the success of the long-running show.

Reality Titbit found out who the late production coordinator was and how she contributed to the show, which follows fishermen as they embark on the Bering Sea during the Alaskan king crab, snow crab, and bairdi crab fishing seasons.

Amelia Sanford on Deadliest Catch

Amelia Michelle Sanford was a Deadliest Catch production coordinator, as well as the spin-off series Bloodline, and other movies based on the show. She specifically was involved in the show’s seasons 15, 16, and 17.

Born on July 11, 1984, the Los Angeles resident died unexpectedly on November 16, 2021, after having bravely beaten both cancer and covid-19, as per her obituary. She was 37 at the time of her death.

She loved working on location in Alaska. Amelia was also an assistant story producer, working on some of the most recognized shows on television, having launched her TV career following a degree in Theatre Arts at Concordia-Irvine.

The show pays tribute to late crew member

Deadliest Catch paid tribute to Amelia on June 13, 2023. The loved member of staff also had a memorial fund opened in her memory which raised $2,500 for The Amelia Michelle Sanford Scholarship.

The money aimed to be used as a contribution for each LGBTQIA+ student each year in their field of education, as Amelia was a member of the community. She leaves behind her parents, two sisters, three nephews, and her dog, Bolt.

She wasn’t just a talented TV coordinator but also a skillful sportsperson. Winning major awards, countless MVP trophies, and starting varsity as a freshman in high school, Amelia was also an avid LA Rams fan.

Amelia was a ‘kind and pure soul’

Amelia’s family wrote in an obituary:

Amelia took her role as big sister seriously and loved her sisters with her whole heart. Even though she lived in LA, she and Mallori talked every day, sometimes multiple times. Her bond with her dog Bolt was that of kindred spirits. He was a child to her. Amelia’s smile lit up a room and her laugh was contagious.

The statement continues: ” She was a constant advocate for kindness and treated everyone she met like a friend. She had a transcendent, kind, and pure soul. Amelia left her mark on this world in so many ways.

“Most of all, she left incredible memories that will be cherished always. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.” Amelia’s legacy lives on today, with her loved ones often sharing old pictures of her online.

💔 the start of another year…without you. Posted by Amelia Sanford on Sunday, January 1, 2023

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH ON DISCOVERY CHANNEL EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM