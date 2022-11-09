Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson's net worth shows how series made him rich











Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns stars the show’s veteran deck boss Jake Anderson, and we take a look at the reality celeb’s net worth in 2022.

Discovery‘s latest spin-off of the hit show premiered on September 17. Now, close to two months into its run, the show has built a strong fan base.

Its recent episodes 5 and 6 – titled Hard Won Legacy and Norse Inheritance respectively – released on Tuesday, November 8.

Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson’s net worth revealed

The deck boss of the vessel Northwestern has amassed a net worth of $1.8 million, the Celebrity Net Worth portal reports.

A majority of Jake’s wealth comes from his time on the Discovery show. He has featured in all seasons of Deadliest Catch since 2007.

The Deadliest Catch captain rose to fame after Sig Hansen gave him the job of a greenhorn. Jake made his grand debut in the episode’ New Beginnings.’

Since his rise to fame, the Discovery channel star has both, achieved great success in his career and endured personal tragedies.

In 2012, he became the Deck Boss and then obtained his USCG Mat 1600-ton fishing license, along with a Master 100-ton fishing license. Jake has been sponsored by DVS Shoes and also has a signature skateboard shoe from the collaboration.

However, his sister unexpectedly passed away while he was at sea. Later, his dad, Keith Anderson, went missing and was presumed dead, reports Celebrity Net Worth.

Jake has been married to wife Jenna Anderson since 2012

When Captain Jake is not sailing through the rough seas, he is home with his wife Jenna Anderson and their children.

According to Screener TV, as reported by Heavy, Jake and Jenna first met at a festival in Seattle.

The outlet reports that Jake was on shipyard duty when the festival was ongoing. Jenna was among the people who walked up to him for an autograph.

Jenna gave Jake her number and the rest is history.

The pair celebrate their 10-year anniversary in 2022.

