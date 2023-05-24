Deadliest Catch star Sean Dwyer became the youngest captain to handle a boat in the Bering Sea when he joined the Discovery series.

Throughout the years, Discovery viewers got to meet and know a number of captains ready to helm boats in the cold waters of the Bering Sea.

One of them, Sean Dwyer, became the youngest cast member to take on the challenging job when made his debut on the show. Here’s more about Sean as we delve into his personal and professional life.

Who is Sean Dwyer on Deadliest Catch?

The Deadliest Catch star might have been a rookie when he joined the show but his career started on his parents’ boat as a commercial crab fisherman at the age of 13.

After finishing high school, he started studying at South Seattle College where he finished a degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology.

Sean made his debut as the youngest captain (he was only 23) on the show when he appeared in an episode in 2015. He quickly made a name for himself as captain of Brenna A and engineer of his parents’ vessel, Jennifer A.

Sean’s dad was diagnosed with ALS

Sean has plenty of experience thanks to his father Pat Ford Dwyer. The Brenna A captain has dedicated part of his job to continuing his father’s legacy and hard work.

“My dad provided me with the best example of what hard work looks like and he gave me the tools I needed to carry on his legacy,” Sean explains on his website.

His dad was diagnosed with ALS, which is known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2005 and sadly passed away in June 2013 after battling the illness for eight years.

“My dad was my best friend,” the Deadliest Catch star said. “His passing was hard but I am reminded every day of why I do what I do.”

Meat Sean and his family on Instagram

Outside of the Discovery reality show and the challenging job, Sean makes sure to dedicate time to his family as a devoted father and husband.

Sean and his wife Bri Dwyer welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Blakely Jade Dwyer. The child was born in August 2021.

The reality star often features his family on his personal Instagram page. On October 2022, Sean shared a heartfelt post and paid tribute to his wife on her birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to Momma Breezy! Blakely and I love you to the moon and back!”

