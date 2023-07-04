The Aleutian Ballad is one of Deadliest Catch’s most memorable fishing vessels. In 2023, some Discovery Channel fans are curious to know more about what happened to the boat after the show. While some fishing vessels have appeared on the Discovery series since the series began in 2005, others only had one or two season runs on the show.

Following its departure from Deadliest Catch, the Aleutian Ballad’s life didn’t end there. The fishing vessel went on to find further fame as other vessels including the F/V Northwestern continue to appear on the Discovery show.

Credit: Discovery YouTube channel

Aleutian Ballad on Deadliest Catch

The Aleutian Ballad is no longer a fishing vessel featured on Deadliest Catch in 2023.

The boat appeared on the Discovery Channel show from 2006 to 2007 for seasons 2 and 3.

At this time, other vessels featured on the show included the F/V Cornelia Marie, Rollo, Maverick, Farwest Leader, the Northwestern, Time Bandit, and the Wizard.

What happened to the Aleutian Ballad?

Deadliest Catch’s Aleutian Ballad was captained by Jerry ‘Corky’ Tilley.

The Washington-born captain was in charge of the boat when it was hit by a wave the size of a five-story building in season 2.

The 107-foot-long welded steel crabber was capsized by the “rogue wave,” and exited the Discovery series.

Speaking on Deadliest Catch, Captain Jerry said that the weather conditions were “unbelievable.”

At 3 am, the Captain had to navigate the 100ft tall boat through 40ft seas and 60-mph winds before it was hit by a 60ft wave.

Fame after Deadliest Catch

During Deadliest Catch season 2, fans saw the Aleutian Ballad with a dead engine after being hit by a “rogue wave.”

Although the fishing vessel didn’t continue on the Discovery show, it went on to become a show boat.

After waving goodbye to the Bering Sea, the Aleutian Ballad headed for calmer waters near Ketchikan, Alaska.

The boat is now used in crab tours and judging by tourists’ Trip Advisor reviews, the tour is one of the best activities in Ketchikan.

According to Vessel Finder, the Ballad is still located in Ketchikan, Alaska nowadays.

Although the Aleutian Ballad is no longer on Deadliest Catch, another vessel of a similar name joined for season 19 – the Aleutian Lady.

