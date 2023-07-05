Captain Bob is a newbie to Deadliest Catch for season 19. The crabbing connoisseur appears on the Discovery show alongside Captain Jake Anderson who is a longstanding Deadliest Catch cast member. Bob is ready to take on the world of crabbing aboard the Victory in 2023.

Deadliest Catch fans may be confused to find out that Bob’s real name is actually something totally different from her birth name. So, let’s find out more about the Discovery Channel star who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty. From Captain Bob’s real name, age, and more…

Captain Bob on Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch introduces fans to Captain Bob during season 19. The Bering Sea is a dangerous place and 23-year-old Bob is ready to take on a new challenge as she hops aboard the crabbing vessel alongside Jake Anderson.

A brand new season of the show kicked off in April 2023 and brought with it some new faces.

Bob and Jake had known one another for around five or six years before appearing on the Discovery Channel show together, explained the F/V Saga captain on WFSB 3 in 2023.

Previous to appearing on the series, Bob had been working with her brothers on her own boat, The Victory.

Bob’s real name

Deadliest Catch star Captain Bob’s real name is Sophia Nielsen.

However, on her Instagram page, the star writes: “Go have fun. Oh and please, call me Bob.”

Speaking on WFSB 3 in 2023, Sophia explained how she got her nickname.

She said: “I have four older brothers and all their names start with ‘B’. So, I just kind of inherited the name when I was really young.”

Bob is a third-generation fisher and sadly lost both of her parents before appearing on the Discovery Channel show.

Meet the Discovery star on Instagram

Captain Bob, AKA Sophia Nielsen, can be found on Instagram with over 2.5k followers at @sophiarosebud.

Judging by her social media posts, Bob is a lover of adventure and the outdoors and has tried her hand at a few jobs in her life so far.

The Discovery star shares snaps of herself working at a brewery as well as traveling to different countries with her partner.

