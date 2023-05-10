Jake Anderson’s dad was on Deadliest Catch but sadly died in 2010. The reality TV star held his father’s ashes in a recent episode of the Discovery show and mourned the loss after Keith’s truck was found with his body nearby.

The Deadliest Catch star has faced multiple personal tragedies during his TV and fishing career. His sister Chelsea Dawn Anderson unexpectedly died during season five episode 14, called Bitter Tears.

In a recent episode on May 9, 2023, Jake held his late father’s ashes. He mourned Keith Anderson, leaving fans curious about who Jake’s dad was and what happened to him back in 2010.

Jake Anderson’s dad

Jake’s dad was Keith Anderson. He was the father of Jake and his late sister Chelsea before he died in 2010, and is believed to have never spent a single night away from his wife of 43 years.

Keith influenced Jake to get into fishing and instilled in him the family’s proud Norwegian heritage. Jake felt more connected to his father during a fishing expedition in Norway, as seen on Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns.

With Sig Hansen‘s blessing, Anderson is able to track down long-lost relatives who knew Keith when he was truly happy. “The last time my dad was healthy in mind, body, and spirit, he was here,” said Jake.

He mourns his father on Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson held his dad’s ashes on the show’s May 9 episode. He has also shared pictures of fond memories of fishing together while he grew up in the industry.

Each year, January 17 is the sad death anniversary of Jake’s father, and he usually posts a photo of Keith to pay tribute to him. Jake wrote in the Instagram post, “I love you, Dad, we all miss you.”

Fans inundated Jake with supportive comments. One follower wrote, “Very sweet. How you handled the losses on the show demonstrates your genuine heart. No exploitation whatsoever.”

Keith’s body was found in 2010

Keith went missing while Jake was working as a deckhand on the F/V Northwestern. His mother called him to tell him the news, which was unusual for Keith, who was always with his wife in the evenings.

He later received yet another call from his mother, informing him that Keith’s truck has been found. However, his body was still missing and there was blood on the key fob and windshield. His mom urged him to stay hopeful.

Jake told Discovery: “That’s when I thought someone killed my dad.” Two years later, Keith’s remains were found by a hiker, as reported by KOMO News. The discovery was made in Skagit County, a mile from where his truck was located.

