









Jake Anderson is known to Deadliest Catch fans as the captain and co-owner of fishing vessel Saga – but his career began years earlier on board Sig Hansen’s Northwestern.

Jake, a fourth generation fisherman, has overcome a lot professionally but has also had a lot to contend with in his personal life, including two tragic family deaths.

The trauma he’s endured has been captured by cameras during his time on the show and he’s remained a picture of strength.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jake suffered tragic losses of sister and dad

Jake joined the cast of Deadliest Catch in 2007 while he was working as a greenhorn aboard Captain Sig Hansen’s Northwestern.

It was during the episode Bitter Tears in 2009 that tragedy first struck for Jake, when he was notified that his sister Chelsea Dawn Anderson had unexpectedly died after contracting pneumonia. She was 37.

During the following season in 2010, Jake learned that his father Keith Anderson was missing and presumed dead after his truck was found abandoned in rural Washington.

In 2012, the skeletal remains of Jake’s father were found by a hiker about a mile away from where his truck had been found.

Jake once said he was devoting himself to become the best fisherman he could be as a way of honoring his dad’s legacy.

View Instagram Post

Amid the tragedy, Jake saw a boost in his career when he was promoted to deck boss of the Northwestern that year.

He went on to earn his Captain’s license and has captained his own crab fishing vessel Saga since 2015.

Jake’s life off the boat

Jake lives in Seattle, Washington with his wife Jenna and their three children.

View Instagram Post

He’s a big fan of skateboarding in his spare time and has his own sponsorship deal with American footwear and clothing company DVS Shoes. He has his own signature skateboard shoe released by the company.

Jake has overcome a lot in his life, and has been open about his battle with alcohol and addiction issues that left him homeless for two years.

He’s totally turned his life around, and detailed his struggles in his 2014 autobiography Relapse, which became a bestseller.

Fans of Jake can keep up to date with him on his Instagram account @captjakeanderson where he often shares sweet snippets of his family life.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH ON TUESDAYS AT 8PM ET ON DISCOVERY PLUS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK