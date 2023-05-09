Deadliest Catch star Maria Dosal enlightens her crew members and Discovery viewers about a ‘good luck’ tradition she wants to opt for aboard The Summer Bay.

The Discovery show sees crew members do all they can to haul great loads of crab from the sea. Deadliest Catch certainly comes with an element of danger.

But, it appears that some native traditions come in handy to “bless” the crab pots in order to improve their fishing results. While Maria’s request raises some eyebrows, the boat’s captain is all for any positive omens in season 19.

Meet Deadliest Catch’s Maria Dosal

Deckhand Maria Dosal first appeared on Deadliest Catch as a Greenhorn aboard the Cornelia Marie.

Now that the Cornelia Marie is no longer a fishing vessel appearing on the show, she is a deckhand on another boat – The Summer Bay.

With over 5k followers, Maria can be found on Instagram at @mariamarialiliana.

She writes in her bio that she’s based in Alaska and is a mother.

Maria also writes “Unangax̂” and “Mexican” in her IG bio, giving fans some clues in relation to her roots.

Maria blesses the crab pots

In an exclusive clip from TMZ, Maria heads up to speak to Captain Wild Bill and Linda during Deadliest Catch.

Season 19 episode 4, Bering Sea Superstition, sees her ask if the two “have a minute.”

Maria says: “This might be a little bit crazy, but in native culture, it’s common to have a native woman urine on the fishing gear for good luck.”

She asks to “urine on the pots” for “good luck” and leaves to “collect a sample.”

Wild Bill and Linda embrace the tradition

After the initial shock of Maria’s “crazy” request, Captain Bill and co-captain Linda appeared to accept the idea of “peeing on the pots.”

Maria carries out the tradition after the team had been pulling up empty crab pots over and over.

She “blessed” the pots and, with any luck, her tradition will work.

Wild Bill said: “It may work, this may be the thing we need.”

