Alice C. Guyot on Deadliest Catch was paid tribute to during the June 27 episode. She was a production assistant on the crew from 2005 and sadly passed away, which led to a message of condolence from Discovery. She is the second of two production team members who have died, including production coordinator Amelia Sanford.

An IMDB page for Alice shows she worked on the Discovery Channel show in 2005, as well as one episode in 2022. She also appeared in a mini-TV series in the same year – as herself. Deadliest Catch paid tribute to the production assistant in a 2023 episode and fans are now wondering who she was.

Credit: Alice Guyot Facebook

Alice C. Guyot on Deadliest Catch

Alice Claire Guyot was a production assistant on Deadliest Catch from 2005 to 2022. From Edmonds, Washington, she attended Woodway High School Class of 1982 but sadly died on January 20, 2023.

She was 56 at the time of her death after a nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. She was a talented singer and musician involved in the Seattle music community for years, and “blessed with beauty, talent, creativity, and charm.”

She was engaged to Moore Dye

Alice was in a relationship with Moore Dye, who she was engaged to. Her obituary states: “Alice and Moore adored each other and built their life together in Dutch Harbor AK.”

Born on January 23, 1966, the former assistant’s battle with cancer began in early 2022. Her obituary continues:

She faced this challenge with bravery, humor, tenacity and gratitude. We were all amazed and humbled by her strength. She was truly an unforgettable woman and she will be remembered forever by her family and a wide array of friends and admirers. Rest in peace our beloved Alice.

Deadliest Catch made the episode in memory of Alice Guyot. Her obituary also reads: “She lit up every room she walked into. Alice spent most of her career in hospitality and transitioned to the healing arts/massage therapy.”

Alice was the ‘most wonderful’

Deadliest Catch ended the June 27 episode with: “In memory of Alice C. Guyot, 1966 to 2023.” Tributes poured in for the loved one, with a friend writing: “I’ve lost the most wonderful friend anyone could ever have. Be at peace Alice…”

Another penned: “Sending prayers for the family during this difficult time. I’m so sorry to hear about your loss.”

“Alice was beautiful, vibrant, and had a heart of gold. She was an amazing auntie who always made an effort to stay connected to me through the years,” wrote one of Alice’s loved ones.

WATCH DEADLIEST CATCH ON DISCOVERY EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/breast-cancer).