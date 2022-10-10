









Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode.

“Say hi to my friends if I don’t come back”. Those were the words of Otto while he travelled through a snowstorm, which led to emergency responders being called. Thankfully, he is now doing fine and was rescued soon after.

When an animal attack left him in a critical condition, the younger generation had to step in for their homestead’s survival. So, what exactly happened to Otto and how is he doing after filming wrapped up?

What happened to Otto Kilcher?

Otto was trampled by a bovine while travelling through a snow storm last winter, before 2022. Following the incident, he was rushed to hospital, but his wife was not able to visit him while he recovered from his injuries.

After being critically mauled by a steer, doctors were not sure if he would recover at first. As a result, the younger generation had to step up and take on more responsibilities or the Kilcher homestead would not have survived.

The Discovery star considered giving up cattle ranching after the attack, but has remained in the job since. He shared the shocking moment he spotted the animals up ahead during his drive, and thought he may not return home.

Fans in shock over bear attack

Following the October 9th episode, Alaska: The Last Frontier fans are praying that Otto is now okay and has had a speedy recovery. It is clear that many are in shock over what happened to him.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I hope he’s healed ok! I always yell “Otto!” in Charlotte’s voice when I feel like my husband is doing something dangerous.”

Another said: “Sure do miss the Kilchers. After seeing them for so long it is almost like they are a part of your own family. I pray Otto has since recovered.”

“Otto I am so so glad you are ok! I cried when you got hurt. I cried when Eivin and August and Eve and Charlotte were all distraught”, wrote a fan on Otto’s Instagram page.

How Alaska: The Last Frontier star is today

Otto has since returned home since the incident and is now back to work. He was seen riding his horse on the same day the new Alaska: The Last Frontier episode aired, to track a bear at the head of the bay.

Looking through the comments of his Instagram page, Otto has been active with replying to people who have sent well wishes after the incident. He said there are currently “good vibes around” in his life.

