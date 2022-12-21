The Discovery Channel has brought a new show following the success of Deadliest Catch, titled Ice Cold Catch, where instead of the infamous Alaska trip, a new crew will embark on an adventure to Iceland.

Risking everything in ice-cold Arctic waters in search of the biggest paydays, Discovery’s new show, Ice Cold Catch will show the journey of two neophytes, Greg Jones and Caitlin Krause.

Ice Cold Catch will show the two neophytes who are interested in taking their fishing careers to another level. Doing so, they will go through a “grueling three-week trial”, and they can only join the crew if they pass.

They will have to prove to be worthy of the opportunity offered and have a place on board. But will they last until the end?

Ice Cold Catch travels to Iceland

Photo by David Bayliss on Unsplash

Ice Cold Catch is filmed in Iceland, a country that was known for its cod fishing. People from all around the world travel to Ireland to fish for cod. That’s how popular it is.

As per Seymour Tribute, “cod are the staple fish of Iceland, the resource that has kept on giving to the table and the economy for 1,400 years since the arrival of the Vikings.”

Interestingly, cod is bringing more money into the county rather than tourism. The report reveals it can be prepared and served in multiple ways, and its history of exporting in Europe goes as far as 1,000 years.

… And it’s delicious, which is why Discovery chose the best place for the crew’s next fishing adventure.

Meet the adventurous recruit, Caitlin Krause

Caitlin Krause, a British ex-yacht stewardess, left her job to join Iceland for a highly-paid finishing job. By going into the three-week trial period, she will have to prove herself worthy of becoming a deckhand.

During her stay, Caitlin will have to impress the captains and crew by showing her potential. As per social media, she is no stranger to taking dangerous adventures.

The former stewardess, who also loves nature, has posted snapshots of traveling from country to country, including jumping off bridges, camping, and cave diving.

Caitlin is also no stranger to Iceland’s nature, as she has taken her mother along on her trips to the island, exploring the Golden Circle. However, her participation in Ice Cold Catch will show her the different and further side of the country.

As the series has now begun, viewers will have to wait to find out whether she will achieve her deckhand status and endure the three-week trial to win the big prize.

WHAT ICE COLD CATCH EVERY TUESDAY AT 10 PM ET ON DISCOVERY CHANNEL

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know