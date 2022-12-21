Street Outlaws has been thrilling fans since it first aired in 2013, and one racer helping to provide the excitement of street racing is Kye Kelley. The show is more about the speed than the racer’s personal lives, so fans are wondering if Kye Kelley has a kid.

Kelley has been involved in his fair share of drama in the latest series, first with partner Lizzy, which then leads to an argument with Lizzy’s dad, Pat.

We look into Kye Kelley and if he has any children.

Does Kye Kelley have a kid?

Yes, in fact, Kye has two daughters, with both of his exes. One with Kenadeigh Alexa Kelley, and one with Alisa Mote.

After the birth of his second child in 2016, Kye took to his Facebook page to share the news. He wrote: “Well here she is!!!!!! 7lbs even and 19-3/4”.

The Street Outlaws star is very private with his children on social media. The star has one photo of his youngest daughter on his Instagram page.

However, Alisa shares many pictures of Kye’s oldest daughter, with one post from 305 weeks ago captioned: “Supporting her daddy for Street Outlaws New Orleans tonight.”

Kye’s current relationship is with Street Outlaws co-star

Kye is now with Lizzy Musi, also a racer on Street Outlaws. The pair have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2022.

The pair met at a PDRA exhibition race and now have an online merchandise store for fans of the show. Currently, the couple do not have any children together.

The pair have had their fair share of drama this series, the most recent being an argument when Lizzy won a race between the two, which got fans talking online.

Kye Kelley on Instagram

Kye is quite private on Instagram and doesn’t post much of his family life.

However, at the time of writing, he has 202k followers on the platform. He mostly posts car and racing content for them to see, which they seem to love.

As well as Instagram, Kye also has a YouTube channel, again posting racing content for his 88.8k subscribers.

