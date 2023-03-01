Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch star Duane Ollinger has taken to Facebook to share a new ranch he has been working on in New Mexico.

Duane Ollinger has been updating his socials for Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch fans since the Discovery show has not been airing, and he’s now updated us with some pretty exciting news.

We take a closer look into Duane Ollinger’s new ranch.

Duane Ollinger is working on a new ranch

Taking to the Blind Frog Ranch Outpost & Tours Facebook page, the cast has shared snaps of Duane working on a new ranch.

As per the post, Duane Ollinger’s new ranch is located in New Mexico, which is around a one-hour flight away from Blind Frog Ranch, which is located in Utah.

He’s working alongside the Navajo Rangers, who patrol and protect the 27,000-square-mile reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

The Rangers have previously starred in Netflix‘s Unsolved Mysteries.

Duane working with the Navajo Rangers on his New Mexico Ranch!! 👣 Posted by Blind Frog Ranch Outpost & Tours on Monday, February 27, 2023

Blind Frog Ranch fans react to the post

When asked by fans what treasures they were digging for on the Facebook post, the account replied: “looking at interesting prints.”

Fans were also getting excited at the new findings in the comments, with one writing: “They look old. This is exciting.”

“This man never slows down. Amazing what he finds”, penned another.

The Discovery show is set to return for season 3

Earlier this week, the Facebook page announced that Blind Frog Ranch would be returning for season 3.

The post said they are currently filming for the new season, however, have been held up due to factors such as unprecedented weather and incredibly harsh work conditions on the ranch.

No official announcement has been made by Discovery just yet, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

