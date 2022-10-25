Fan concern for Bird Brown's health after surgery as she goes on boat trip











Bird Brown decided to head out on a boat trip after getting surgery in the hospital, leaving Alaskan Bush People fans seriously worried for her health. It comes after doctors removed pre-cancerous tumors from her ovaries.

She was seen helping her fellow Brown family members tow the boat out at sea, and even went swimming. As a result, viewers felt she may have recovered from the hospital surgery too soon and wonder how she is doing now.

Let’s see how fans are reacting to Bird resuming everyday life, and look at the latest health update from Bird. During surgery, doctors left her ovaries intact but had to take out her appendix and abdominal ball.

Fan concern for Bird Brown’s health

Since the first episode of the latest Alaskan Bush season aired, viewers have been worried about Bird’s health. Then when she recovered and decided to join her siblings for a family boat trip, fan concern only grew stronger.

One viewer wrote: “No way she should have taken that trip so soon after surgery. Then swimming? All I could think was microbes and bear faeces getting in her incision. And no one prepared her for real life. No one.”

Another said: “#AlaskanBushPeople S14 Ep4 Bird keeps complaining she’s in so much pain, but then she’s towing the rope on the boat & pulling it in & doing all this other stuff.”

“#AlaskanBushPeople Bird should have one sweatpants not jeans after her surgery,” penned a fellow fan.

Before her diagnosis, she was planning a trip to Alaska with Rain, Noah, and his wife. They had mapped out the area and were soon ready to go, but Bird’s medical condition put their plans on hold.

After surgery, Bird was told by her doctor that she needed to rest, and recuperate. Her sister Rain looked after her at home by bringing her food while she sat on the family’s sofa.

Shortly after, she went to Alaska with her fellow Brown siblings, which involved tracking down the old Brown homestead. That’s when she spotted what she believed to be a sign from her father Billy.

She saw a ‘sign from dad’ Billy

During the boat trip, Bird said in a confessional: “He has a way of showing himself when he knows we need him [her dad Billy].” It comes after both her and sister Rain spotted the same boat owner, Paul, who helped them with hauling.

Rain thinks seeing the boat Lightweight was their dad – who died on Sunday, February 7, 2021 – “trying to tell them something.” Then, Bird decided to start waving at the boat, whose horn began beeping to greet them back. She said:

You know, I think the Lightweight was definitely a sign from dad. That’s insane. What are the odds?

