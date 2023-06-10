Kayla Johanson is a Gold Rush White Water fan favorite. She stars alongside Dustin Hurt and his crew as they mine for gold in the whitewater creeks of Haines Borough, Alaska. Kayla, Dustin, and the rest of the team have had some close calls during the Discovery show with 50-ton boulders almost crushing the crew.

Discovery Channel viewers are saddened to find out that Kayla is leaving the reality show in 2023. However, many wish the star good luck in her journey outside of the TV series. So, let’s find out more about the gold miner’s exit and what’s in store for her next…

Who is Gold Rush White Water’s Kayla?

In 2021, Dustin Hurt hired Kayla to lead a dive team during Gold Rush White Water season 5.

Kayla hails from North Carolina. She moved to Alaska before joining the show and has decades of experience working as a dredge diver.

She has her own jewelry business and an Etsy shop, as well as almost 9k Instagram followers at @kaylanuggetjohanson.

The Discovery Channel star appeared on the show for two years until her final episode aired on June 9, 2023.

Kayla is leaving Gold Rush White Water

Taking to Instagram on June 9, Kayla shared a photo of herself holding a pan of gold nuggets and explained to her followers that she is leaving Gold Rush White Water.

The star is pictured doing what she does best and wrote: “Tonight’s episode of Gold Rush White Water is not only the season finale, but also MY FINAL EPISODE as well.”

She continued: “I want to thank everyone for following me on this journey, but it’s time to move on to better things.”

Kayla added that the “experience was definitely an adventure.”

The reality show star also said: “I moved to Alaska in pursuit of happiness and freedom in doing my own mining and running my jewelry business before working on the show. I will continue to post my adventures and I am truly grateful for the love and support I’ve been shown by so many.”

Fans will ‘miss’ Kayla on White Water

After announcing her departure from Gold Rush White Water, Kayla’s fans swamped her Instagram comments section.

Many wrote that she’s their “favorite,” cast member and more said that they will “miss” her on the show.

Others wished Kayla the best of luck in the future, while another wrote: “Does your back hurt from carrying this season? You will definitely be missed.”

More fans said that Kayla was the team’s “biggest asset,” and that she was “brilliant to watch.”

Another commented: “You became the best part of the show. I respect the hell out of your grit and work ethic. Curious too see your journey!”