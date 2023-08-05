Following his success as a gold miner, Freddy Dodge now turns his attention to helping other people make their fortune in mining. The Gold Rush star appears on Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan for the Discovery show’s third season in 2023. Now, fans are curious to know more about Freddy Dodge’s net worth.

While many original Gold Rush stars are still appearing on the Discovery show in 2023, others have ventured off to have their own spin-off series on the network. Friday nights are filled with Gold Rush goodness these days as Freddy and Juan’s Mine Rescue and Todd Hoffman’s Hoffman Family Gold both air at 8 and 9 pm ET.

Freddy Dodge’s net worth

After many years of appearing on Discovery shows, Gold Rush fans are curious to know more about Freddy Dodge’s net worth in 2023.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Discovery star makes six figures and has an estimated net worth of $400,000.

Before landing his joint Discovery spin-off series with Juan Ibarra, Freddy appeared on the original Gold Rush show all the way back in season 1 and starred alongside Parker Schnabel and Todd Hoffman.

Juan’s net worth is eye-watering

While Freddy’s six-figure net worth is impressive, his co-star, Juan, reportedly has earnings in the millions.

Reports state that Juan Ibarra’s estimated net worth was $6 million in 2020.

Juan is a family man who often takes to Facebook to share adorable snaps of himself enjoying time with his wife and kids.

Freddy landed spin-off in 2021

After appearing as a recurring guest star on Gold Rush, Freddy landed his own Discovery spin-off series in 2021.

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue premiered in January 2021. However, the following year, Freddy was joined by Juan.

On June 16, 2023, Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan kicked off its first episode and the show sees the two gold mining experts do all they can to help people make a success of their own mines.

