









Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show.

A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.

Back in Washington, Bam is helping his mother save her ranch while Gabe has made a course-altering decision.

However, in the midst of all these fans are still hung up on Gabe’s eye makeup. After every episode of Alaskan Bush People, a few comments from fans asking why Gabe wears eyeliner now appear on Twitter.

Gabe Brown has been wearing eyeliner since dad Billy’s death

Fans who have watched Alaskan Bush People since its early days know that Gabe’s personal style has evolved a lot over the years.

The Brown Family’s middle son was always known as the muscle of the family thanks to his strong biceps. However, he started experimenting with his look after marrying Raquell Rose in 2019.

Moreover, Screenrant, notes that Gabe’s style became more punk rock and emo after the death of his father Billy in 2021.

He is seen sporting a black leather jacket and eyeliner more often. Gabe’s eyeliner has become a staple in his style now. He wears it for every episode of Alaskan Bush People and it suits him very well.

However, Gabe’s changed look hasn’t gone unnoticed. A few fans take to Twitter after every episode to question why the reality star is wearing makeup now.

Some have even begun theorizing that Gabe wearing black could be a sign that he is still mourning his dad Billy.

Additionally, his sister-in-law and Bear’s wife Raiven Brown have a fitting reply for fans who are mocking Gabe for adapting the new look.

In a now-deleted TikTok Raiven had said that Gabe can wear whatever he likes, and fans shouldn’t be so hung up on his makeup routine (Screenrant notes).

Fans react to Gabe’s eyeliner

Most fans have had the same reaction after seeing Gabe’s eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People. They are all questioning why he wears the makeup now.

“Why is Gabe wearing eyeliner? I ask this every week,” one fan wrote after the recent episode.

“When did Gabe start wearing eyeliner,” another one wondered.

Gabe leaves ranch to meet up with family in Alaska

“I am packing up my bag and I’m loading up my gun and I’m going to Alaska,” Gabe revealed in the latest episode.

He says that he feels bad leaving the ranch with so much work still in hand but he feels it’s necessary to go and help his family out.

He meets up with his siblings Rain, Bird, and Noah as well as nephew Eli at St Petersburg dock.

Bird expresses how she feels good to have her brother reunite with family for a while.

