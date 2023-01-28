Discovery viewers are asking what happened to Gold Rush White Water in 2023. The show usually airs Fridays after the original Gold Rush series, but now it appears to be absent from the TV schedule.

While Gold Rush focuses on cast members including Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Fred Dodge, the White Water series is centered around Dustin Hurt and his father ‘Dakota’ AKA Fred Hurt.

The White Water show sees The Dakota Boys dive and dredge for gold in extremely dangerous conditions. Fans have been hooked on the series since it dropped on Discovery, but now it appears that Gold Rush White Water has disappeared into the depths.

Gold Rush White Water arrived in 2018

Following the success of Gold Rush’s original series, the White Water spin-off series premiered on Discovery in 2018.

The show is shot in Alaska and saw a mining team led by Fred ‘Dakota’ Hurt and his son, Dustin, dredge for gold.

In 2021, Dustin took over the operation while his dad took a step back in season 5.

What happened to Gold Rush White Water?

Gold Rush White Water season 6 arrived on Discovery in November 2022.

However, part-way through the new season, episodes have come to a halt.

Episode 1 dropped on November 18 and the show aired weekly on Fridays until December 2022.

Episode 8, Explosion at Nugget Creek, was the last to air on Discovery on December 30.

Fans confused over White Water episodes

Gold Rush White Water fans are eager to find out if the Discovery show is coming back in 2023.

Many have taken to Twitter to say that the show’s “hiatus” is “stupid” and others wrote that it’s “not cool” that the series is enduring a break mid-season.

Some people have suggested that they don’t think the series will be back for some months on Twitter.

In place of White Water, a series directed by Mark Wahlberg, Gold, Lies & Videotape, is airing on Friday nights.

