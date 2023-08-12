Former Gold Rush star Todd Hoffman deals with a government inspection at his plant during Hoffman Family Gold season 2. He, his sons, and his father, grandpa Jack, are all working together on the spin-off show to find the “motherload.”

The family’s second season sees them uncover all kinds of things on their plant in the 2023 show including a ‘drift’ where gold miners had previously hand-mined. After butting heads, Todd and his son, Hunter, opted to work on two separate plants. But, as Jack explains, double the plants could mean double the amount of gold they find.

Credit: Quest TV YouTube channel

Gold Rush mine faces government inspection

Hoffman Family Gold season 2 episode 8 sees Todd’s son, Hunter, do all he can to keep the mining site running when it comes under threat.

A government inspection could affect the miners’ efforts and throw the season off.

However, the Hoffmans work together to keep the operation going.

Gold Rush’s Jack springs into action

Seventy-seven-year-old Jack Hoffman is the man who got Todd into gold mining.

During the Discovery Channel show, he rides a motorcycle and says: “No guts no glory.”

Jack has some words of wisdom during season 2, he says: “For the younger people, if you have something that you want to do. Whatever it is, do it.”

Speaking of his father, Todd said that he’s seen his dad “pull off miracles.”

Episode 8 sees a Grizzly bear on-site and Jack is on-hand to warn it off.

Holy Roller leaks gold

As of week seven, Todd’s Holy Roller had mined 55 ounces of gold while his son’s plant had mined more.

Hunter’s Black Pearl raked in 56 ounces in week seven. The season total stood at 482 ounces of their goal of 1000.

During season 2 episode 8, Todd’s Holy Roller is leaking gold.

The Gold Rush OG has to race to get it fixed as well as dealing with even more inconveniences in the episode.

WATCH HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ET ON DISCOVERY