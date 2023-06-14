Christo Doyle took to Twitter on June 13 to reveal some sad news for Discovery viewers in 2023, the Gold Rush The Dirt host stated that “The Dirt is not coming back.” The sudden news came as a surprise to many Gold Rush fans and many are calling upon Discovery to reconsider the show’s cancellation.

Gold Rush first premiered on Discovery all the way back in 2010. Over the past 13 years, the series has expanded to have all kinds of spin-off series including The Dirt, Hoffman Family Gold, Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, and more. However, it appears that Discovery has called time on The Dirt and fans will no longer be seeing all their favorite behind-the-scenes moments any longer.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.

Host tweets Gold Rush The Dirt is canceled

On June 13, 2023, Gold Rush: The Dirt’s host, Christo Doyle, tweeted that the show is “not coming back.”

The Discovery Channel star explained that after a nine-season run, The Dirt has been canceled.

The Gold Rush spin-off show first launched in 2012 and ran for over a decade before being taken off the air.

Christo Doyle thanks Discovery viewers

In Christo Doyle’s announcement that The Dirt is coming to an end, he included a two-minute compilation clip of moments from the show.

He wrote that “working on Gold Rush has been a highlight,” but added that “it’s finally time to stop talking sluice boxes and glory holes.”

Christo thanked Discovery viewers, as well as Raw TV Ltd “for groundbreaking work.”

He also thanked the Gold Rush miners “for putting up with” him “for so long.”

Gold Rush fans are ‘very sad’

The comments section of Christo’s tweet is filled with fans of the show expressing their disappointment at The Dirt being canceled.

Some asked the show’s production company what they’re “thinking,” by ending the show at nine seasons.

Others said they’re “really gonna miss the show,” while more commented that the news “stinks,” and “sucks.”

One wrote: “What a failure of a decision,” in the comments.

As well as writing that they think the cancelation of the show is a “bad choice,” others added that it’s “such a loss,” for Discovery.

However, some people commented that “all good things come to an end,” and asked what Christo’s next venture will be.