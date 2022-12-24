Kayla Johanson is one of the Gold Rush: White Water cast members in 2022. The show is a spin-off of the original Gold Rush show.

Gold Rush: White Water airs on Discovery on Fridays and follows a team of miners into the Alaskan Wilderness. As if mining for gold on land wasn’t dangerous enough, Dustin and Fred Hurt take their mining underwater.

The gold miners dive into raging white water rapids in a bid to make their fortune. Kayla joins the Dakota Boys on the show. So, let’s find out more about her…

Meet Kayla Johanson

Kayla Johanson, 32, is a gold miner who is following in the footsteps of her grandfather who panned for gold himself per Distractify.

She was running her own dredge before joining Gold Rush.

With over 6.2k followers, Kayla can be found on Instagram at @kaylanuggetjohanson.

Per her Instagram page, Kayla has also mined for crystals in the past. She often keeps her followers updated with what she’s up to in life as well as sharing snaps of her adorable pets on the ‘gram.

Kayla on Gold Rush: White Water

Kayla leads a team on Gold Rush: White Water.

She dives into white water rapids in order to find gold on the show and has been a cast member of the Discovery series since 2021.

Gold Rush: White Water is currently in its sixth season.

Kayla was the first miner to find gold in the show’s fifth season in 2021.

Many White Water fans have taken to Kayla’s Instagram comments section to share that Kayla is the “only” reason that they watch the show.

Others said that Kayla is “tough” and “hard as nails” in her IG comments.

Gold Rush star makes jewelry for Etsy shop

Any of Kayla’s Instagram followers will have seen that she includes a link in her bio to her business page.

Kayla is the owner of a minerals and handmade jewelry Etsy store called The Peeking Doe.

The Gold Rush: White Water star not only finds precious metals and minerals but creates beautiful jewelry out of it herself.

She shares photos of some of the jewelry she has created including necklaces, pendants, earrings and much more on her Instagram page.

WATCH GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER FRIDAYS AT 8 PM ON DISCOVERY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know