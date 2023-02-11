The Clayton Brothers have become fan favorites among Gold Rush viewers in 2023.

The two brothers are up and coming in the mining world and said on the Discovery show that they are “young people in the game,” “trying to prove themselves.”

While some cast members of Gold Rush have been on the show since it first began in 2010, such as Parker Schnabel, others joined later and some, such as the Clayton Brothers, are very new to the Discovery show.

Who are the Clayton Brothers?

Newcomers to Gold Rush in 2021 are two brothers named Brady and Brandon Clayton.

The Clayton Brothers’ father, Glenn, ran a business in the Albertan oil fields for almost 40 years but the company went bankrupt. The family later turned to gold mining to pay off their debt.

In September 2022, the brothers were introduced as cast members. Discovery wrote:

“With their family in debt, their modest operation needs every grain of gold they can find. Luckily, they’ve discovered the Golden Acres where the gold is twice as rich as the rest of the Klondike.”

Clayton Brothers on Gold Rush

In 2021, the Clayton Brothers first appeared on Gold Rush and worked alongside Fred Lewis during season 12.

During Gold Rush season 13, the Clayton Brothers can be seen setting up their mining equipment with the help of Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra.

The brothers are running their own mining operation in season 13.

During the 2021 show, Brandon and Bray’s younger sister also joined the team in their gold mining efforts.

Brandon’s girlfriend, Rylee, drove herself and the brothers’ younger sister, Janae to the gold mine to meet them.

Janae is 16 years old and finished school before embarking on gold mining to help make her family money.

Brandon and Brady's Little Sister Joins Team Clayton as a Rock Truck Driver on #GoldRush It's a family affair 👨‍👨‍👧‍👧 The Claytons are back in action with their 16-year-old kid sister hauling dirt for her first job ever!🛻📺 #GoldRush 🗓 Tonight at 8p ET on Discovery and discovery+ Posted by Gold Rush on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Brandon and Brady’s ages

Operating away from the Klondike, in California Creek, Yukon Valley, are 21-year-old Brandon and 19-year-old Brady Clayton.

They said that their father, began mining there six years ago but he now stays home. The brothers have been mining since 2016.

Brandon said: “Brady and I have been up here every year trying to make a go of it.”

Brady can be found on Instagram at @_bradyclayton and Brandon is also on the ‘gram at @brandonlayneclayton.

NO WAY: Gold Lies and Videotape airs instead of White Water and fans are confused

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK