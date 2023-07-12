Gold Rush star “Dakota” Fred Hurt has sadly passed away at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer. The Gold Rush: White Water cast member “courageously” fought the disease and was still embarking on all kinds of activities right into his late seventies. Fred appeared on the Discovery show alongside his son, Dustin, for the past decade.

After Todd Hoffman and his father, Jack Hoffman, kicked off Discovery Channel‘s Gold Rush in 2010, more gold miners joined the show in 2011 including “Dakota” Fred Hurt. Fred operated mines on the show for 10 years before handing the reins over to his son, Dustin, in 2021.

Gold Rush’s Fred Hurt dies

On July 11, 2023, Dakota Fred Hurt sadly passed away at the age of 80.

The Gold Rush star was “surrounded by family” according to a post on his Facebook page.

The statement also reads that he “courageously” fought cancer after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in 2023.

“Dakota” Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family. He fought courageously in his battle against cancer…. Posted by Dakota Fred on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Fred Hurt’s cancer battle

Via Fred’s entertainment company, he released a statement in March 2023 revealing his stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis.

The report reads: “He’s a role model to many, especially seniors, with his active lifestyle, endurance, and thrill-seeking attitude that rivals’ men and women less than half his age.”

Despite receiving the news of his diagnosis, Fred said at the time: “I’ve lived a full 80 years of an interesting life. If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I’ll have another adventure to share with you folks.”

The adventure lover could also be seen going diving on his 77th birthday on Gold Rush: White Water.

He wrote in his Twitter bio: “Adventure gives me a reason to get up each day.”

Gold Rush ‘legend’ will be missed

After joining Gold Rush in season 2, fans have gotten to know Fred, Dustin and the rest of the Dakota Boys over the past 12 years.

Many of Fred’s fans took to the comments section of his Facebook post to write “RIP” and send their condolences to Dustin and the rest of his family.

More commented that they will “miss” Fred, adding that he was a “legend.”

Some wrote that they are “heatrbroken” by the news and more said it was a “pleasure” to watch him on TV.

Many also said that Fred was a “good,” and “amazing” guy will some commenting that he was their “favorite.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).