Gold Rush fans may be wondering what happened to Gene Cheeseman. As it turns out he’s still in the gold mining business. The much-loved Discovery star’s mining skills were clear to see on Gold Rush and like Parker Schnabel, he has gold mining in his blood.

Gene Cheeseman was a part of the team that made Parker millions on past Gold Rush seasons. But, in 2022 some viewers are wanting to know more about where he is. By the looks of it, the father and Alaska native wasn’t ever too keen on social media or filming…

Who is Gene?

Gene Cheeseman is regarded a mining legend in the Yukon. On a 2020 Gold Rush episode, Gene was described as a “quarter-century mining veteran and gold recovery legend.”

He created a Twitter account in 2015, @GoldRushGene.

He wrote in his bio: “Who do you think is making me use this thing? … Gold miner, lover of Canadian beer and turkish coffee, family man. Juneau, Alaska”

Gene is reportedly in his fifties and per Gold Rush Fandom, his great-great-grandfather was a gold miner in Alaska in the late 1800s.

Gene Cheeseman on Gold Rush

Gold Rush seasons 4 and 5 saw Gene working as Parker Schnabels’ foreman.

Gene was a crucial part of Parker’s team and helped him find $4 million in gold.

However, Parker’s foreman quit.

In 2015, Tony Beets hired Gene to run his dredge. But he opted out of the show again in 2018 per Distractify.

Gene appeared on 76 Gold Rush episodes, per IMDb, and appeared on the show from 2013 to 2020.

He was last seen on the show aiding Rick’s crew in their mining season in 2020.

A tweet from 2017 shows Gene saying he’s “fine without the airtime” after a fan said they wanted to see more of him.

Gene Cheeseman now

Since 2020, Gene hasn’t appeared on Gold Rush or its spin-off shows.

Looper reports that Gene is still working with Tony Beets in 2022. Parker and Gene are also reportedly on “fine” terms and have moved on from their conflict all those years ago.

Gene doesn’t appear to have an active Instagram page anymore. He has Facebook and Twitter but isn’t active on social media these days.

Gene has a son named Cole who is on social media. His son has his own construction business in Juneau, Alaska which can be found on Instagram at @cheeseman_construction. Gene also ahs another son named Garrett.

