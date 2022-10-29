Gold Rush's Rick Ness engaged and excited to spend life with his 'favorite'











Gold Rush has been airing on our screens since 2010 and throughout this time we have seen the cast members go through ups and downs. Now, we’re experiencing a big ‘up’ for cast member Rick Ness who just got engaged!

Fan favorite, Rick, had been noticeably missing from the Discovery show’s 13th season leaving many fans concerned. However, hopefully seeing Rick’s happy news has reassured fans, and who knows, maybe we’ll be seeing him back on screen sometime soon.

So, who is Rick engaged to and how did he announce his big news?

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.

Who is Rick Ness’ fiance?

Gold Rush fans will recognize Rick’s now-fiancée, Leese M Arie, (aka Leese Marie) who has appeared on the show a number of times.

According to Otakukart, Rick and Leese first announced their relationship on social media in November 2020.

Leese does have her own Instagram account, @leese_m_arie, which at the time of writing is on private. However, her bio is visible and she has already added the word “Engaged” and a diamond ring emoji.

The engagement

Rick took to his Facebook page to tell fans the good news. The post was dedicated to Leese on her birthday and featured two pictures that revealed the exciting development. The first, a decorated birthday cake for Leese, and the second, a picture of the pair both wearing eye-catching rings!

He wrote: “Speaking of my favorite girl, she’s been with me through one of the toughest years of my life. From top to bottom, beginning to end and everywhere in between she has been there for me and so I wanted to make sure I can do the same thing for her. That’s why I decided to make her my favorite girl for the rest of our lives.”

Fans react to the news

Earlier in the year, fans were worried about Rick and his mental health when he did not appear in the 13th season. So naturally, fans are very happy for Rick now he’s engaged.

His Facebook post has over 22k reactions and is filled with congratulations comments.

One read: “Congratulations on finding happiness! You may not be the best at cake decorating…but awesome at picking out rings!!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & happiness!!!!”

Fans have also taken to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple.

We wish Rick and Leese a very happy life together!

