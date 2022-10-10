









Bird Brown is one of several children to Ami and her late husband Billy on Alaskan Bush People, who was recently rushed to hospital and now faces having to decide whether to get a hysterectomy following a major health scare.

The Browns, which involves eight children who have all grown up including Bear, Gabe, Josh “Bam Bam”, Rain, Matt, Jeremiah, Solomon and Bird, allow Discovery cameras to follow their every move while living in the mountains.

As season 14 gets underway, viewers watched on as Bird was suddenly taken to hospital during the first episode. She had to have pre-cancerous tumors removed, but faces having to decide if she wants a hysterectomy or not.

How old is Bird Brown?

Born on November 18th 1994, Bird is 27 years old at the time of writing. She isn’t the youngest in the Brown family though as her sister Rain, who is the youngest, was born on November 23rd 2002, making her 19 years old.

Bird, whose full first name is Snowbird, was already legally an adult at 18 years old when the show started. Since then, the eldest daughter has chosen to live her life out of the spotlight besides appearing on her family’s show.

Out of all of her siblings, she is the only one who is not active on social media. However, her siblings often share pictures and videos with Bird, such as a May 2020 post which saw the two clear up false accounts of them.

Does the Alaskan Bush star have a boyfriend?

No, Bird is not in a relationship. In a September 2021 episode, the Alaskan Bush star was on the hunt for a new boyfriend, and shared that whoever she dates needs to have a deep love for animals.

She also hoped that her next partner wouldn’t mind her “strangeness”, while one of her pick-up lines is:

Hey, I like cats. I live with all of them, and they sleep on top of me like a blanket.

Bird also confessed that she had been feeling pressure to get married, and added: “I don’t know, I’ve definitely thought about it. Everyone in the family has been pestering me to find a guy. Mom wants me to have a kid.”

She faces major decision at 27

At the young age of 27, Bird is currently facing the decision of whether to get a hysterectomy or not, which would remove the risk of pre-cancerous tumors coming back. However, this would mean she cannot have biological children.

Doctors told Bird that there was a higher than 50 percent chance that the tumors will return as cancerous in future.

There is also the option of undergoing a hormone treatment, as told by doctors. She was asked if she wants babies in future, and said, “Those are decisions that change your life a lot. Now it’s like I have to do it, or I can’t do it ever.”

