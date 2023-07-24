The jaw-dropping events of Shark Week are back for 2023, so we look into how to watch and stream the events so viewers don’t miss a second of the action. The events are hosted by Jason Momoa, this year, who has been “begging” to work on the action-packed week for a while.

This year, Aquaman Jason Momoa will be gracing our screens as he “orchestrates the ‘fintastic’ Shark Week party.” Viewers will be in for a treat of 20 hours of programming, so Reality Titbit shows you how to stream the action-packed week, so you don’t miss a second.

When is Shark Week 2023 airing?

Shark week is ongoing in the final week of July, from Sunday, July 23 – Saturday, July 29.

The Discovery Channel has been holding Shark Week for a week in Summer ever since 1988, making 2023 the 35th year.

2023’s exciting edition kicked off with “Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy” and will conclude with “Megasharks of Dangerous Reef” at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 29.

How to stream Shark Week 2023

Shark Week 2023 airs on The Discovery channel between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET every day from July 23 through to July 29. For those with cable, sit down and relax between these times to watch the action unfold as it airs for the first time.

Streaming services Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV also carry the channel.

For those who no longer have cable, Shark Week content will also be available on Discovery+. Episodes will be available at the same time they air on the channel, so you won’t be missing out.

Discovery + currently has a 7-day free trial available for all new subscribers, so those who haven’t signed up before will be able to watch Shark Week 2023 for free.

As well as watching on Discovery +, viewers will be able to stream Shark Week 2023 on Max, since Warner Bros and Discovery merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max.

Max is now also the home to Dr Pimple Popper, so users can switch from one gore-filled show to another with the click of a button!

Although Discovery + is available in countries including the UK, the whole Shark Week 2023 content may not be available to stream as freely as in the US.

In these cases, Discovery + users can download a VPN, such as Express VPN, to access the US content.

Jason Momoa ‘begged’ to be included in the Discovery Show

The Aquaman star, who is hosting the event this year, told People that he’d been ‘begging to do it for years.’ “We’ve been trying to do it since 2018,” the star revealed.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will be released in theatres later this year, although that’s not the reason the actor landed the role.

“It’s my original passion. This goes back to something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” he revealed. The 43-year-old also studied marine and wildlife biology in college before he became an actor, so he’s definitely the top man for the job!