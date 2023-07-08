Hoffman Family Gold is back in 2023 with its second season and this year fans are introduced to Todd Hoffman’s son, Hudson Hoffman. Four generations of Hoffmans are seen during the Discovery show’s second season. Gold Rush OG Todd welcomed his first grandchild in 2022.

After rising to fame as one of the founders and stars of Discovery Channel‘s Gold Rush, Todd went solo with his own series in 2022. Mining has been in the family for generations and Todd’s 74-year-old father, Jack, is still a part of the operation on Hoffman Family Gold in season 2.

Credit: Gold Rush Twitter page @gold_rush

Meet Hudson Hoffman

Hudson Hoffman is a cast member on Hoffman Family Gold season 2.

He’s Todd’s second-born son and Hunter Hoffman’s younger brother.

The brothers also have a younger sister named Olivia who is 16.

Hudson is 22 years old and his brother, Hunter is two years old at 24.

Hudson is married

While Hunter appears to be very much into his fashion brand, Seven Cowboys, Hudson followed a different career path.

He filmed with his family on Hoffman Family Gold for the summer of 2022. In January 2023, Hudson began working at Align Health Partners as a Healthcare Specialist, per his LinkedIn page.

Hudson is married and he has a young daughter named Georgia.

His little girl is Gold Rush OG Todd’s first grandchild and she was born in 2022.

Although he spent the summer mining for gold in Alaska, he and his family live in Sandy, Oregon.

Hoffman Family Gold cast 2023

Hoffman Family Gold features, Todd and his father, Jack.

Also in the season 2 cast is Todd’s sons, Hunter and Hudson.

Andy Spinks and Jim Thurber are also main cast members on the show alongside the family members.

Speaking of his younger brother on Hoffman Family Gold, Hunter said that Hudson is “funny,” and “confident.”

Hunter added that the brothers are “super close” and that his “highlight” of the season was mining with Hudson.

