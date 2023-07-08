As a brand new season of Hoffman Family Gold airs on Discovery in 2023, Gold Rush viewers are curious to find out more about Hunter Hoffman’s age. Four generations of Hoffmans appear on the show including Todd Hoffman’s father who is in his seventies.

Many Gold Rush fans will know Todd as one of the original stars and founders of the Discovery Channel show. He broke away from the show in 2018 and kicked off his own series in 2022. Now, Todd and his family are back on their spin-off series and fans have got questions about his son.

Gold Rush: Hunter Hoffman’s age

Born in 1999, Todd Hoffman’s oldest son, Hunter Hoffman, is 24 years old.

The Discovery Channel star celebrates his birthday on March 4 and is a Pisces on the zodiac, reports Famous Birthdays.

At the time of filming Hoffman Family Gold season 2, Hunter was 23 years old.

He appears on the show alongside his father, grandfather, and brother.

Hunter and his dad decided to operate two separate gold mining plants during season 2.

How old is Jack Hoffman?

Four generations of the Hoffman gold mining family appear on their Discovery show in 2023.

Jack Hoffman is 74 years old. His son, Todd, is 54 years old and was born on April 12, 1969.

Todd’s sons, Hunter and Hudson Hoffman, both appear in season 2.

Hunter is 24 years old while Hudson is 22.

Todd’s granddaughter, Georgia, who is just a baby, also appears on the series via video call with her mom, Hudson’s wife.

Hoffman Family Gold fans say ‘Jack has Hunter’s back’

It’s no secret that Hunter and Todd have felt some friction during Hoffman Family Gold season 2.

The father and son duo butt heads many times on the show and decided to operate separate wash plants.

While many viewers have taken to Twitter to comment on Todd and Hunter’s fights, others noticed that Hunter’s grandpa, Jack, appears to “have his back.”

More tweeted: “…pretty cool seeing Hunter go on his own just proves how much @goldrushtodd loves his son…”

WATCH HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ET ON DISCOVERY