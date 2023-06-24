Gold Rush fans will have been acquainted with Todd Hoffman’s son, Hunter Hoffman, but some may not have heard of the miner’s brand, Seven Cowboys. Hunter is ready to take on more responsibility during Hoffman Family Gold season 2. The new series kicks off on Discovery on June 16.

As Todd, Hunter, and Jack Hoffman return for another season of gold mining, tensions flare between the family members. Gold Rush OG Todd says that he’s back to “finish what he started” in the 2023 series. But, he also reveals that he is putting a lot on the line financially in order to find nuggets of gold.

Seven Cowboys is Hunter Hoffman’s brand

As well as being a gold miner, Hunter Hoffman runs an online store called Seven Cowboys.

The brand sells clothing including hoodies, jackets, shirts, crop tops, caps, sweaters, and jewelry.

Prices range across the items. A Seven Cowboys hoodie costs $170 while a cap from the brand costs $40.

With almost 25k followers on Instagram, Hunter can be found @hunterhoffman.

He shares a link to his website in his bio as well as the words: “The Prince of Gold.”

Hunter Hoffman sells nugget necklaces

Discovery Channel star Hunter Hoffman is taking his gold mining efforts a step further nowadays.

As well as selling clothing on his website, he also sells gold nugget necklaces that he hand-mined himself in Alaska.

The Seven Cowboys gold nuggets cost $650 each and an 18-inch 14-carat gold chain costs an additional $190.

Todd Hoffman’s son goes solo

Gold Rush star Todd brings out some new machinery during season 2. He also brings back the Holy Roller wash plant to get the operation going in 2023.

There’s a lot of pressure on the family to have a fruitful mining season. Todd says during the show: “If we can’t do it this year, there’s no excuse.”

However, Hunter surprises his dad when he reveals that he wants to run his own wash plant.

He’s tired of arguing with his dad, and Todd appears to agree.

But Todd adds that he has some concerns when it comes to money: “There are things that he doesn’t know. I am way out on a limb financially.”

Hunter’s grandfather seemed to be on board with the father-son competition as it would mean that double the amount of gold could potentially be uncovered.

