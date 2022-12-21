Kye Kelley and Pat Musi had drama on Street Outlaws‘ most recent episode, which aired on December 19. Discovery fans have been discussing the explosive argument after he initially started arguing with wife Lizzy, Pat’s daughter.

The disagreement began after Kye and Lizzy, who are a married couple but hadn’t yet tied the knot at the time, raced each other with his wife securing the win. Before the race, Pat had told Kye they’d go easy on him.

Pat Musi isn’t just Kye’s father-in-law but also the provider to his racing gear. Her store, Pat Musi’s Racing Engines, is a one-stop shop for sportsman engines with a Pro Mod pedigree. So, what is the drama between Kye and Pat?

Kye Kelley and Pat Musi drama

Kye never asked Lizzy for the win in the Great Eight, but she won. Before the race, Pat told Kye not to blow his motor, and that they were going easy on him. As a result, Kye is thought to have held back and Lizzy beat him.

He was mad at Pat for what he said and Lizzy got caught in the middle. When it happened live, months ago, fans figured Kye was done with Pat and would move on to another engine brand and power adder for his motor.

Pat was also overheard saying to Kye that he “wouldn’t beg for a win.” It isn’t the first time Pat has been involved in on-screen drama, as during Street Outlaws last season, Pat and Lizzy assumed Jerry had guessed the light.

However, Pat didn’t like that Jerry tried to show them video of him leaving on green. Last year, there was another disagreement similar to this one, when Lizzy beat Kye in a race on the track.

Since the Street Outlaws drama, Lizzy and Kye have gotten married and therefore it’s believed Pat and the car racer are back on good terms. Pat is thought to have walked his daughter down the aisle to Kye at their wedding.

Inside the Pat Musi engines

Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Pat Musi Racing Engines has been providing “unparalleled power and performance for the track and the street since 1970,” the company’s website states.

Pat Musi Racing Engines controls every component of the engine, from in-house manifolds to custom cylinder heads. Each 555 Crate Engine is hand-built by 8-time Pro Street World Champion Pat Musi, a legendary engine builder.

For car fanatics, each engine with a Pro-Flo 4 XT EFI makes a 723 HP and 652 TQ on pump gas. The Edelbrock Musi 555 Carbureted, as an example, comes with 676 horsepower and 649 ft lb of torque.

Kye’s car powered by Pat’s engine

Kye’s car is a new purpose-built “No Prep Kings” Chevrolet Camaro, fresh out of the Larry Jeffers Race Cars shop as of June 2022. It is said to be powered by a 959ci cubic-inch nitrous mill Pat Musi engine, Dragzine reports.

In August 2021, the Street Outlaws star upgraded to a massive Pat Musi engine for his Showstopper Camaro. The car – bigger than his previous engine – made its debut on the track at the No Prep Kings event in Cordova.

An entire year later, Kye switched from a Pat Musi engine to a small-block Ford. Built by Bischoff Racing Engines, the car made 1,057 horsepower on the CNC Racing Heads hub dyno with only a 150 shot of nitrous.

The racer had an original Shocker, which was brought back to the track by Wizard Race Cars. Kye also built an 87 Regal for Street Outlaws: End Game. He said: “It’s your basic, little old street car. That’s all it is.”

WATCH STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP KINGS ON DISCOVERY EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know